Princess Kate spotted out and about amid preventative chemotherapy treatment

The Princess of Wales has been spotted out and about in recent weeks while undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, HELLO! understands.

Since confirming her cancer diagnosis back in March, Princess Kate has taken a step back from royal duties and has been recovering away from the public eye.

The revelation comes after the royal mum, 42, expressed her excitement over a new report regarding a cause close to her heart. Despite taking a hiatus from public duties, it seems Princess Kate has been keeping abreast of her charity work while recuperating at home.

© Getty Images Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess of Wales and she has been kept fully up to date throughout the process and the development of the taskforce’s work, and she has seen the report."

© Getty Images Kate, who last seen publicly on Christmas Day with the royals, has seen the report from her Business Taskforce

However, royal sources told HELLO! this did not signify a return to royal duties for Kate who "needs the space and privacy to recover" and will not go back to work until her medical team gives her the green light.

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said: "I know, having briefed The Princess on this, that she is enormously grateful to the members of the Taskforce who have made such fantastic progress on this work over the past year.

"She feels passionately about the transformational impact of getting this right together, both for the current generation and for many more to come. I know that she is keen to encourage all businesses, no matter what their size or purpose, to join us on this journey and is looking forward to seeing momentum grow in the coming months."

© Getty Images Princess Kate launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021

He added: "She's excited by it… It's exciting for her and it's a priority going forward for our Centre's work."

Produced by Deloitte on behalf of the taskforce, the report – titled Prioritising Early Childhood for a Happier, Healthier Society Society – sets out how a greater focus on early childhood would create a happier and more productive workforce today and transform the health and wellbeing of the UK economy and society for generations to come.

© Getty Images Princess Kate visiting the University of Leeds in January 2023

Princess Kate has been prioritising her family this week as her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis continue their half-term break.

Her husband Prince William has recently carried out a string of solo engagements including last week's Buckingham Palace garden party and Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

© Getty Images The royal father-son duo looked so similar to each other

Prince William, 41, was joined at the Manchester City v Man United game by his son Prince George who looked every inch his father's mini-me in a smart navy suit and a pink and navy striped tie.

Stunned by their striking similarities, one royal fan noted on X: "The way they're both standing the exact same way!" while a second chimed in: "Aww Prince George definitely is his dad's mini-me."