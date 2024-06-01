Meghan Markle reacts to new name in personal letter after Nigeria tour

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Nigeria, in part due to the Meghan Markle's Nigerian heritage, which she only recently discovered.

During the trip, the couple travelled to Iwo and during their time there, Meghan was granted a traditional Chieftaincy Title from the Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi. An Oluwu is a traditional ruler of an area in Nigerian society. The Oluwu also gave Meghan the traditional Yoruba name of Adetokunbo.

Following her trip to the country, Meghan wrote to Oba to thank him for the name and the hospitality afforded to the couple.

The letter sent by the Duchess was obtained by the Western Post and in it, Meghan writes: "Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria.

"I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity."

The mum-of-two concluded: "Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day."

Meghan signed off her letter, which carried her official cypher, as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Elsewhere on their trip, the couple paid a visit to a school, and speaking to People, the Duchess revealed how the children left a mark on her. "I saw myself in them," she explained. "I see the potential in all of these young girls—and, by the way, in these young boys as well."

"It's what we see in our own children—to give them that promise and excitement for their futures."

Harry, too, spoke passionately about the significance of such trips, emphasising the importance of being physically present in the communities they care deeply about. "Trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us," he explained, adding that real change comes from "being on the ground."

The couple's foundation, Archewell, recently partnered with the Geanco Foundation to lead surgical missions, promote maternal health, and provide scholarships to young female victims of terrorism in Nigeria.

Reflecting on their extensive charity work, Meghan stated that their mission through Archewell is to "show up, do good," emphasizing their commitment to "taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities."