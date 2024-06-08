Princess Kate could make an appearance at next week’s Trooping the Colour – exclusive

An appearance by the Princess of Wales at next week's Trooping the Colour is not completely off the cards, ITV News’ Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson has told A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash in this week’s episode, titled A Right Royal Commemoration.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile in recent months

Speaking about the upcoming ceremonial event, and whether or not Kate could make a brief balcony appearance alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Lizzie highlighted that whilst the palace had confirmed she would miss the Colonel’s review this upcoming Saturday, they hadn’t said anything about a possible outing for Trooping, which she says, “has left this question mark over whether she might be there.”

“What's interesting is that they've confirmed that the Princess of Wales is not going to do the Colonel's review, which is the weekend before Trooping the Colour. She's obviously still undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she's still recovering, but they haven't said specifically that she won't be at Trooping, which has left this question mark over whether she might be there," Lizzie says in the episode which you can listen to below.

LISTEN: Why Kate could make an appearance on Trooping the Colour

“I think anybody who is undergoing any kind of cancer treatment, things have to be decided on a day-by-day, week-by-week basis.”

She adds: “When we first learned that she was undergoing treatment, they did say to us that the Princess might decide to attend events during her treatment, if she felt up to it. Trooping remains a question mark, and that will depend on her.”

© Getty The Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour last year

The mother-of-three’s last royal outing took place on Christmas Day 2023, weeks before her abdominal surgery was revealed to the world in mid-January.

It was later in March that the Princess bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis and confirmed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

© Getty The Wales family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace back in 2019

The Princess is not expected to return to royal duties for a while, and recent reports seem to indicate that it likely won’t happen until at least the autumn.

Elsewhere in the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Andrea, Emmy and Emily chatted to BBC veteran royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell about the D-Day commemorations as well as HELLO! News Director, Laura Benjamin, who sat down with Sarah, Duchess of York for a world exclusive interview following her two cancer diagnoses.