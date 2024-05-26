European royals such as Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark are known for their glamorous outfits and important royal work. We love catching up with these elegant ladies' latest engagements across the world.

These royal mums all have something in common – they all have daughters who have recently reached adulthood, or will do soon. That's right, there's a new group of European royal women making names for themselves!

Many of these wonderful young ladies are already accompanying their regal parents on royal duties, showing where their own interests lie, and of course, wowing us with some stunning fashion looks.

Read on to see the next generation of amazing royal ladies…

1/ 11 © Samuel de Roman Princess Leonor of Asturias, 18 Princess Leonor is the eldest child of Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, and looks so similar to her mother with her flowing long hair and great sense of style. Leonor is currently doing her military training in Zaragoza, which she started in August 2023. The training is to prepare her for her role as Spain's commander-in-chief. Prior to this, Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic, an International boarding school in Wales.

2/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Infanta Sofía of Spain, 17 Leonor's younger sibling Sofia also has her mum's gorgeous long locks and she turns 18 on 29 April 2025. Sofia is studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, just as her older sister did. This year she will perform her first solo act for Spain as a patron of a national photography contest. Her full title is Her Royal Highness Infanta Doña Sofia.

3/ 11 © Getty Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, 20 Catharina-Amalia is the eldest of the Netherlands' Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's three children and is currently studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam. She started her degree in September 2022. The young royal has had a tough time of late as she had to live in Madrid for a year due to kidnap threats; she was forced to leave her student accommodation soon after she started her degree, for her safety. Catharina-Amalia has started joining her parents on royal engagements. In 2023, she accompanied them on their official tour of the Dutch Caribbean. Prior to this, the princess looked stunning in her first tiara moment at Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday gala in 2022.

4/ 11 © RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 18 Maxima's middle daughter Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year in 2023 and we imagine she will be slowly introduced to royal duties like her elder sister Catharina-Amalia. The Dutch royal website reveals that Alexia is a fan of horse riding, hockey, playing the piano and singing.

5/ 11 © Mark Cuthbert Princess Ariane of the Netherlands, 17 Ariane is the youngest of Queen Maxima's daughters and when not at school, she lives with her parents and sisters at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. The princess is enrolled at UWC Adriatic school in Italy, rather than the Wales UWC Atlantic College that her sisters attended. In her spare time, she likes to draw and play piano.

6/ 11 © Mark Cuthbert Lady Louise Windsor, 20 The Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 20, is often seen at royal events with her royal parents and her brother James. She's very involved with the sport of horse carriage driving – a pastime that she used to enjoy with the late Prince Philip. In fact, in 2022, she drove one of his carriages in front of the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Lady Louise is currently studying for an English degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

7/ 11 © Ole Jensen Princess Isabella of Denmark, 17 Princess Isabella, daughter of Queen Mary, is another young royal lady about to come more into the public eye. The princess lives with her family at Amalienborg in Copenhagen and in the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace. She is currently studying at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup, the same school that her father Frederik and her uncle Joachim attended.

8/ 11 © Bas Bogaerts Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, 22 Queen Mathilde of Belgium's eldest daughter Elisabeth studies history and politics at Lincoln College at the University of Oxford. Like several other European royals, she obtained her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. She subsequently completed a year in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium. The Belgian royal website reveals that: "Princess Elisabeth is multilingual and fluent in Dutch, French, German and English. She is sportive and enjoys, among other things, skiing, rowing and sailing. The Princess also enjoys walking and being in touch with nature." The princess is said to return to her home country regularly and is involved in Belgian public life.

9/ 11 © Patrick van Katwijk Princess Eléonore of Belgium, 16 Queen Mathilde's youngest daughter Eléonore is studying for her international baccalaureate at the International School of Brussels, and she lives with her family in the castle of Laeken Eléonore is fluent in French, Dutch and English. She also plays the violin and enjoys skiing, sailing, and tennis. The princess is also a keen volunteer for the vulnerable.

10/ 11 © Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20 Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's daughter Ingrid-Alexandra is currently doing her 12 months of military training which she started in January 2024. She made her grand tiara debut just after her 18th birthday and is expected to be more involved with royal duties following her military training. She already has her own office at the Royal Palace. The princess has a keen interest in environmental protection and climate change, enjoys sports and being outdoors.