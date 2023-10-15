Lady Louise Windsor shares striking resemblance with unexpected royal

Lady Louise Windsor always steals the show when she is spotted at an exciting royal outing, but did you know that the 19-year-old is the spitting image of a very unexpected royal ancestor?

Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood, who was the aunt of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has an incredible likeness to the daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, as you can see in the image below which dates back to around 1917.

The Princess Royal, who was the daughter of King George V, was incredibly ahead of her time and achieved a slew of incredible things. During the First World War in 1914, she came up with the idea of sending every serving member of the armed forces a Christmas gift.

She was also the first daughter of a monarch who undertook rigorous training at Great Ormond Street, to become a pediatric nurse, and in 1956 she was made an honorary General in the British Army for her work with servicemen among a number of other incredible achievements.

Whilst Lady Louise is yet to reveal her plans for the future, it's safe to say that royal fans can't wait to see what she decides to pursue.

"I'd love to see Lady Louise working for the family if that's what she wants," one social media user said. "Her Uncle Charles needs to make Lady Louise a working royal.

"She is poised, smart and elegant!" another agreed. "I hope Lady Louise and her brother decide to be working Royals after uni," a third wrote.

Lady Louise is now in her second year at St. Andrews in Scotland where she is studying English, following in the footsteps of Prince William and Princess Kate who also attended the university.

Louise had a heartbreaking start to her university education as just two days after enrolling in September last year, she learned her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had passed away.

It is understood Lady Louise rushed back to Balmoral to be with her family.

There she joined her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, to view tributes left for the Queen alongside Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

St Andrews is just a two-hour drive away from the late Queen's former Scottish residence where she spent her final moments.

Lady Louise also attended her uncle King Charles's coronation in May, where she wore a stunning floral number by Suzannah London with a Jane Taylor hat. See highlights from the day in the clip below...

And the teenager also recently passed her driving test as she was spotted behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen Polo over the summer.

