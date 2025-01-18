Prince Albert declares day of 'national mourning' after death of friend

Prince Albert had declared that Monaco will undergo a day of national mourning on 23 January following the death of the Minister of State for Monaco, Didier Guillaume.

Didier served as the Minister of State for Monaco since 2 September 2024. The politician died at the age of 65 after he was hospitalised in Nice on 10 January 2025. Details about his illness weren't released, however, upon his hospitalisation, it was expected that the politician would be unable to carry out his duties for several weeks.

The Minister of State for Monaco is the de facto head of the Monegasque government and serves as the representative of the monarch of Monaco. They are also in charge of directing the work of the government and foreign relations. The role was first established back in 1911.

A statement from the government of Monaco confirmed the move. "Prince Albert II has decreed that a national mourning will be observed in the Principality of Monaco on the day of the funeral of Mr. Didier Guillaume, which will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Monaco on Thursday, January 23 at 11 a.m," it read.

"The Prince has also ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings in the Principality, starting from Saturday, January 18 and until the end of the funeral.

"In addition, a minute of silence will be observed on Monday at 11 a.m., announced by a siren inviting everyone to pay their respects."

The statement concluded: "A chapel of rest, accompanied by a book of condolences, will be set up in the chapel of Misericorde (Place de la Mairie) and open from Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 January, from 10am to 5pm, to allow those who wish to pay their last respects to Mr Didier Guillaume.

"His Serene Highness renews his union of thought and prayer with the family, loved ones of Mr Didier Guillaume as well as with all those who have been marked by his commitment and devotion."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were dealt some heartbreak last month following the death of their extended family member, Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi.

Fernanda, who passed at the age of 99, was the mother-in-law of Albert's sister Princess Caroline of Monaco. She died on 7 December, just a few months before her centenary birthday.

