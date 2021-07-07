Prince William and Kate Middleton respond to tennis star Emma Raducanu after Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu has taken the time to respond to some of the support she received in recent days following her shock exit at Wimbledon this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among many people to send her well-wishes during the competition.

During Kate's visit to All England Lawn Club on Friday, the official Kensington Palace Twitter page tweeted a message, which read: "Unbiased prediction to win it: @andy_murray and @EmmaRaducanu #Wimbledon."

The 18-year-old tennis player, who plays for Great Britain, was forced to retire mid-match during the second set of her clash with Australia's Ajla Tomljanović on Monday.

Toronto-born star Emma, who brilliantly managed to get to the final 16 in the sporting competition, has since revealed she was suffering from breathing difficulties.

After the game, some questioned her "mental" toughness. Among them was John McEnroe, who quickly came under fire when he suggested that Emma had found playing in the fourth round "a little too much".

Emma Raducanu left Wimbledon this week

After taking a few days off from social media, Emma replied to several messages. Upon seeing Prince William and Kate's tweet, she replied: "Ah not quite this time but thank you so much for the encouragement!" The message was swiftly "liked" by the royal couple.

Manchester United and England player Marcus Rashford also took the chance to reach out to the teen. He tweeted: "It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day.

"No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards."

Emma then replied: "Thanks so much for the kind words, this message means a lot to me. I’ll keep building and be back stronger!"

