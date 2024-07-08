Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William scores fashion goal with £185 accessory at Euro 2024 match - see photo
Prince William smiling in the crowd at England quarterfinal match

Prince William scores fashion goal with £185 accessory at Euro 2024 match

The Prince of Wales watched the match in Dusseldorf

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
12 minutes ago
It seems that the Prince of Wales has been taking master classes from his wife in the art of diplomatic dressing.

Prince William, 42, attended England's match against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match last Saturday, where he went through all of the emotions during the nail-biting game, which ended in the Three Lions winning a penalty shootout.

The future king was smartly dressed in a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a blue patterned tie, but on closer inspection, did you notice something rather apt about his accessory?

As spotted by royal watchers, William sported a £185 football print silk tie by Italian fashion house, Ferragamo.

Prince William's football-themed Ferragamo tie for the Euros
William sported Ferragamo's football-print tie

The football and goal posts featured on the tie make for an optical illusion, creating a geometric pattern.

It's the perfect accessory for football-loving William, who is a big Aston Villa fan as well as being President of the FA.

The Princess of Wales also owns a clutch band by Ferragamo, which she debuted on the couple's Caribbean tour in 2022.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier And Other Football Stars' Rarely-Seen Kids

Cheeky royal sign

During the match, William and his equerry were seen giggling at a cheeky sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".

And after the result, the royal tweeted: "Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W."

Prince William reacts during England's goal
William celebrated England's win

The Prince also congratulated the players in the tunnel after the match, with pictures showing William shaking hands and embracing the likes of Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Prince William congratulates Bukayo Saka
William congratulated the players, including Bukayo Saka

"What a #EURO2024 quarter-final win," the Instagram caption read.

Just like his uncle Edward

Prince William isn't the only royal who loves a novelty accessory – in fact, his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, is famed for his collection of ties.

Prince Edward wore a novelty frog-printed tie
Prince Edward wore a novelty frog-printed tie at a garden party in Scotland last week

On his wedding day to Sophie Rhys Jones in 1999, Prince Edward sported a purple cat print tie.

He also owns versions with frogs, swans and a menagerie of farm animals, as well as jockey-themed ties for race days.

James wore a rabbit-themed tie
James wore a rabbit-themed tie

Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex, has also followed in his father's footsteps, and was seen wearing a rabbit-print tie on Easter Sunday. 

LISTEN: Inside the royal role in a general election

Euros 2024: get to know the Three Lions

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in England kits

Star players 

England are the bookmakers' favourites to triumph in Germany, and with three star players like these, it's no surprise...

  • Harry Kane  – Captain and striker
  • Jude Bellingham  – Attacking midfielder/Forward
  • Phil Foden – Attacking midfielder/Forward

Highest earners

Football is renowned for astronomical player wages, and England boasts some of the games most well remunerated ballers...

  • Jude Bellingham is the highest earner of the Three Lions with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58. 
  • Harry Kane earns a reported £343,656.43 per week. 
  • John Stones is the third highest earning player with a reported £250,000 weekly salary. 

Goal threat

With a team packed with goalscorers, it would be an abject failure should they fail to make the net bulge with regularity... 

  • Harry Kane is England's all-time top scorer with over 400 goals for club and country. 
  • Phil Foden has enjoyed his best-ever season for Manchester City, claiming 17 goals and eight assists.
  • Bukayo Saka has scored 11 goals for his country and has been named England men's player of the year for the past two seasons.

High-profile WAGs 

It's not just the action in the stands that enthralls at major tournaments, England's WAGs line-up also garners attention. Here are three of its most high-profile members...

  • Dani Dyer: Love Island winner has been in a relationship with West Ham star Jarred Bowen since 2021, and the pair welcomed twin girls in May 2023.
  • Iris Law: Jude's daughter (Law not Bellingham) is believed to be beau'd-up with Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold. 
  • Laura Celia Valk: Dutch model boasting more than half a million Instagram followers is understood to be dating Jude Bellingham.

