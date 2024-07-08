Prince William scores fashion goal with £185 accessory at Euro 2024 match

It seems that the
Prince of Wales has been taking master classes from his wife in the art of diplomatic dressing.
Prince William, 42, attended England's match against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match last Saturday, where he went through all of the emotions during the nail-biting game, which ended in the Three Lions winning a penalty shootout.
The future king was smartly dressed in a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a blue patterned tie, but on closer inspection, did you notice something rather apt about his accessory?
As spotted by royal watchers, William sported a £185 football print silk tie by Italian fashion house, Ferragamo.
© Getty William sported Ferragamo's football-print tie
The football and goal posts featured on the tie make for an optical illusion, creating a geometric pattern.
It's the perfect accessory for football-loving William, who is a big Aston Villa fan as well as being President of the FA.
The Princess of Wales also owns a clutch band by Ferragamo, which she debuted on the couple's Caribbean tour in 2022.
During the match, William and his equerry were
seen giggling at a cheeky sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".
And after the result, the royal tweeted: "Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W."
© Getty William celebrated England's win
The Prince also congratulated the players in the tunnel after the match, with pictures showing William shaking hands and embracing the likes of Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
© Getty William congratulated the players, including Bukayo Saka
"What a
quarter-final win," the Instagram caption read. #EURO2024 Just like his uncle Edward
Prince William isn't the only royal who loves a novelty accessory – in fact, his uncle, the
Duke of Edinburgh, is famed for his collection of ties.
© Getty Prince Edward wore a novelty frog-printed tie at a garden party in Scotland last week
On his wedding day to
Sophie Rhys Jones in 1999, Prince Edward sported a purple cat print tie.
He also owns versions with frogs, swans and a menagerie of farm animals, as well as jockey-themed ties for race days.
© Getty James wore a rabbit-themed tie
Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex, has also
followed in his father's footsteps, and was seen wearing a rabbit-print tie on Easter Sunday.
