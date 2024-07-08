Prince William scores fashion goal with £185 accessory at Euro 2024 match

It seems that the Prince of Wales has been taking master classes from his wife in the art of diplomatic dressing.

Prince William, 42, attended England's match against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match last Saturday, where he went through all of the emotions during the nail-biting game, which ended in the Three Lions winning a penalty shootout.

The future king was smartly dressed in a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a blue patterned tie, but on closer inspection, did you notice something rather apt about his accessory?

As spotted by royal watchers, William sported a £185 football print silk tie by Italian fashion house, Ferragamo.

© Getty William sported Ferragamo's football-print tie

The football and goal posts featured on the tie make for an optical illusion, creating a geometric pattern.

It's the perfect accessory for football-loving William, who is a big Aston Villa fan as well as being President of the FA.

The Princess of Wales also owns a clutch band by Ferragamo, which she debuted on the couple's Caribbean tour in 2022.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier And Other Football Stars' Rarely-Seen Kids

Cheeky royal sign

During the match, William and his equerry were seen giggling at a cheeky sign held up by a Swiss fan in the crowd – "God Save The Cheese".

And after the result, the royal tweeted: "Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W."

© Getty William celebrated England's win

The Prince also congratulated the players in the tunnel after the match, with pictures showing William shaking hands and embracing the likes of Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

© Getty William congratulated the players, including Bukayo Saka

"What a #EURO2024 quarter-final win," the Instagram caption read.

Just like his uncle Edward

Prince William isn't the only royal who loves a novelty accessory – in fact, his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, is famed for his collection of ties.

© Getty Prince Edward wore a novelty frog-printed tie at a garden party in Scotland last week

On his wedding day to Sophie Rhys Jones in 1999, Prince Edward sported a purple cat print tie.

He also owns versions with frogs, swans and a menagerie of farm animals, as well as jockey-themed ties for race days.

© Getty James wore a rabbit-themed tie

Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex, has also followed in his father's footsteps, and was seen wearing a rabbit-print tie on Easter Sunday.

LISTEN: Inside the royal role in a general election