Queen Camilla gives puppy the same name as her grandchild - see photo

In her role as patron of Medical Detection Dogs, Queen Camilla has named a new puppy - and it seems like she sought inspiration from her own family!

In a post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), the charity uploaded an adorable snapshot of their newest sandy-hued pup gazing at the camera whilst lying down on a patch of grass.

Revealing Camilla's specially selected moniker, Medical Detection Dogs captioned their post: "Meet Freddy, our newest team member named by a very special supporter - our Patron, The Queen.

"Her Majesty was invited to name a puppy in celebration of her continued Patronage. Welcome to the team, Freddy!"

Freddy had a starring role at the Coronation

The name Freddy holds a special place in Queen Camilla's heart as it also happens to be the name of one of her grandsons. The royal's son, Tom Parker Bowles, is a doting father to son Freddy and daughter Lola whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sara Buys.

Born in February 2011, Freddy is Camilla's youngest grandchild, being born two months after his cousins, Gus and Louis. Freddy had a starring role at the coronation and was a page of honour alongside his cousins and Prince George.

Gus and Louis also joined the royals on the balcony

Aside from Freddy and Lola, Camilla is also a hands-on grandmother to daughter Laura Lopes' three children whom she shares with her husband Harry Marcus George Lopes. Together they share daughter Eliza and twins Gus and Louis.

While Her Majesty has remained relatively tight-lipped about her family life, she has occasionally shared a glimpse inside her bond with her grandchildren.

During a chat with Vogue, she shared: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

Camilla at the races with her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

The Queen also spoke about her regular communications with her grandchildren. "It’s very nice getting a text," she said. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."

And in an interview with Mail+ to celebrate her 75th birthday, the then-Duchess of Cornwall shared that her grandkids had introduced her to the group chatting app Houseparty, which allowed up to eight people to have a conversation.