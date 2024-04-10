Everything Queen Camilla has said about being a grandmother

Queen Camilla is a hands-on grandmother-of-five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, is a proud father to Lola, 16, and Frederick, known affectionately as 'Freddy', 13, whilst her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

Beyond this, she is also a doting step-grandmother to Prince William and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla laughing with Prince Louis during the Platinum Pageant in 2022

Whilst Tom and Eliza's children are rarely seen in the spotlight, Queen Camilla, 76, has occasionally shared a glimpse inside her role as a grandmother. Keep scrolling for a full run-down of everything King Charles's wife has said about being a grandma…

Camilla alludes to Lola

It's thought that Camilla made a sweet reference to her eldest grandchild Lola during a 2022 interview with Vogue when she revealed: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!"

Double grandma joy

When art curator Laura shared her joyous twin baby joy, Queen Camilla was over the moon. Chatting to The Daily Mail, she gushed: "Obviously I am being called on for more and more babysitting duties but it's wonderful. Laura was rather thrown when she was told she was having twins, but we have never had them in the family before and I for one can't wait."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla on the royal balcony with several of her grandchildren including Gus and Louis

A close bond

Her Majesty Queen Camilla is thought to have excellent communication with her beloved grandchildren. Sharing a glimpse inside their relationship, Camilla told British Vogue: "It's very nice getting a text. We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."

© James Devaney Camilla shares a close bond with her granddaughter Eliza Lopes

Elsewhere in the same interview, Camilla also spoke about how her granddaughters are embracing their teenage years. "You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have," she said.

She went on to say: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

Her "wonderful" role

In a 2018 documentary, Queen Camilla said being a grandmother was "wonderful". She went on to say: "Yes, I’d recommend it to everybody... It's very nice because you haven't got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow them to have and then give them back again."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla talking to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Camilla jokes about her granddaughters

Back in July 2023 Queen Camilla made a rare comment about her granddaughters during a visit to the headquarters of British jewellery designer Monica Vinader. Hinting at their love of jewellery, she said: "My grandchildren – well my granddaughters – are incredibly jealous of me being here today."

With a laugh, she added: "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays."

Camilla alludes to grandson Louis

During a visit to the Isle of Man this year, Queen Camilla made a candid remark about her grandson Louis. While Her Majesty didn't specify whether she was referring to Prince William and Princess Kate's son Prince Louis, or her daughter Laura's son Louis, Buckingham Palace later clarified that Camilla was referencing her grandson Louis Lopes when she said he was "quite a handful."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla spoke around her grandson during a visit to the Isle of Man

Whilst chatting to a mum of 15-week-old twin boys Louie and Oliver, the Queen said: "I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful."

