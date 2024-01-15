King Frederik and Queen Mary make first appearance since accession - see photos

King Frederik and Queen Mary made their first public appearance on Monday following their accession to the Danish throne.

The couple attended a meeting at the Folketing [Danish Parliament] where they were joined by their 18-year-old son Crown Prince Christian.

Queen Margrethe, 83, who formally abdicated on Sunday was also in attendance with her youngest son, Prince Joachim, 54, and Margrethe's sister, Princess Benedikte, 79.

Mary looked elegant in a royal blue ensemble with a peplum-style jacket, which she accessorised with a large wide-brim hat and matching heels and gloves.

Frederik and his heir Christian matched in navy suits and patterned ties. The King and Queen's youngest children, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine did not attend Parliament, but they made an appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after their father's proclamation.

The Danish royals watched as the Speaker of the Folketing and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered speeches, before attending a reception in the Landstingsalen.

Later this week, King Frederik and Queen Mary will lead the royals at a celebratory service at Aarhus Cathedral on Sunday.

© Getty The King and Queen attended their first Parliamentary meeting

It was an emotional day for the Danish monarchy as Queen Margrethe formally signed a declaration of abdication at a Council of State meeting before declaring "God Save The King!"

The Danish queen shocked the world she announced her decision to abdicate during her New Year's address, in favour of her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

© Shutterstock Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim and Princess Benedikte

It was later confirmed by a palace press spokesperson that Margrethe informed her sons Frederik and Joachim of her decision just three days before the announcement.

© Getty Queen Margrethe formally abdicated after 52 years on the throne on Sunday

An hour after his mother's abdication, Frederik was proclaimed King by the Prime Minister at Christiansborg Palace.

Wiping away tears, he then gave his first public address to the thousands of people who had gathered outside the palace.

WATCH: Proud Queen Mary joins King Frederik on the palace balcony

The King was then joined on the balcony by his wife, Queen Mary, and their four children.

During one sweet moment, Frederik and Mary, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May, shared a kiss.