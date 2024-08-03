Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne, 73, returns home from Paris Olympics with husband Sir Timothy Laurence amid concussion recovery
Princess Anne in a navy blue outfit and sunglasses© Francois Nel

Princess Anne, 73, returns home from Paris Olympics with husband Sir Timothy Laurence amid concussion recovery

The Princess Royal was hospitalised for a few days in June

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has spent several days in Paris cheering on Team GB at the Olympic Games, but on Friday the Princess Royal returned home.

The royal, who is still recovering from a concussion sustained at the end of June, was joined on her return trip by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. The news was confirmed in the Court Circular, which noted: "The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, this afternoon arrived at Heathrow Airport, London, from France."

Anne has been in Paris for two weeks, arriving ahead of the Opening Ceremony, meeting athletes from Team GB in the British embassy in Paris.

Over the course of the Games, the 73-year-old has been seen in the audience for the rugby sevens, swimming, equestrian, hockey and rowing events.

Princess Anne and Tim Laurence wearing sunglasses and Team GB kit© Getty
Anne and her husband have been at several Olympic events

The royal handed out medals at the Men's 100m Breaststroke final, handing out the silver to Adam Peaty, after he was pipped to the post by just 0.2 seconds.

Anne was also on hand to give out Team GB's first gold medal to the winning equestrian team, Rosalind Carter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen, at the Chateau de Versailles. Ahead of her departure, Anne also handed out gold medals to Team GB's Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw following their victory in the Women's Quadruple Sculls.

Princess Anne presents gold to equestrian team© Getty
The royal has handed out several gold medals to Team GB

The former equestrian athlete was joined at some of the events by her husband, Sir Timothy, including at the men's hockey, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw between Britain and the Netherlands.

Despite her international trip, Anne is still recovering from a head injury sustained in June when she was kicked by a horse. The royal is continuing with a phased return to her royal duties after spending five nights in hospital.

Princess Anne at the IOC session in Paris© Getty
Anne has been recovering from an injury over the past few weeks

On 12 July, she made her first public appearance since her accident, presenting awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. At the event, Anne told guests that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident.

