Royals arrive ahead of Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding – first photos

The festivities for Princess Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's royal wedding have officially begun.

The couple's 350 guests have begun flocking to the Geiranger Fjord on the picturesque west coast of Norway, and leading the way were The Netherlands' Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien.

The Dutch royals were pictured arriving at Alesund airport in Norway in style. Princess Laurentien was dressed to impress in a longline red paisley coat worn over a printed coord, while Prince Constantijn sported a tweed blazer and blue Oxford shirt.

Also on the guest list are Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The Netherlands' Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien pictured arriving at Alesund airport

A meet-and-greet party on Thursday with a "sexy and cool" dress code is the first of two pre-wedding events. The celebration will take place in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Alesund town.

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding celebrations

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The Dutch royals have touched down ahead of a meet-and-greet party with a "sexy and cool" dress

Following Thursday night's event, guests will be treated followed by a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord and a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party on Friday.

The ceremony will then be led at Hoel Union by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte, overlooking the beautiful Unesco World Heritage Site.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the royal wedding, Martha revealed: "We're very excited. It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

Martha Louise, 52, a clairvoyant and entrepreneur who stepped back from royal duties in 2022, and Durek, 49, a shaman with a Hollywood following, found love in 2018 after a mutual friend played cupid.

© HELLO! The Norwegian family tree

They had been together for three years when, in June 2022, he asked her to marry him – but not before seeking the blessing of her parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

