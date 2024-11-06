Brooklyn Beckham reveals what Prince William is really like

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare glimpse inside his family's bond with the British royal family.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, the 25-year-old explained how he and his family have had a few brushes with royalty over the years.

© Getty Images Brooklyn sat down with Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live

Reading out a fan question, Andy, 56, said: "Growing up, which members of the royal family did you see the most often, especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?"

© Getty Images Brooklyn spoke about his interactions with Prince William

In response, the budding chef explained how he'd "probably" hung out with the Prince of Wales "the most often" when he was younger, before adding: "He's, like, the sweetest guy ever."

He continued: "He's, like, really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

Fashion designer VB and former England captain David have had numerous run-ins with the royals over the years. Notably, they attended two key royal weddings.

In 2011, they stepped out to attend the Prince and Princess of Wales's fairytale nuptials at Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, in 2018, David and Victoria donned their glad rags for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images The power couple oozed glamour at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

In the run-up to the Sussexes' nuptials, Victoria was one of the designers tipped to create Meghan's wedding dress, but that honour eventually fell to Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Elsewhere, David has supported several of William's charitable initiatives over the years. In 2014, the former footballer joined forces with the future king on a campaign with United for Wildlife, while in November 2022, the father-of-four joined William and Kate at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

© Getty Images The pair visited the London Air Ambulance overnight airbase at RAF Northolt

In October this year, David joined William on a special visit to RAF Northolt to mark the end of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal and to celebrate the launch of their new helicopters.

William had asked David to be part of the Omaze campaign for the appeal which helped raise £4 million for the charity's cause.

The 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal was launched in 2021 after it became clear that within a matter of years, the London's Air Ambulance Charity's MD902 helicopters would be out of service.

© Getty Images William reunited with the former footballer

Of his involvement, David said: "As a proud Londoner I know how vital London's Air Ambulance Charity is. When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don't have time to get to hospital,"

"But London's Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes. Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London."