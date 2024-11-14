King Charles' extra reason to celebrate as special request is granted

Congratulations are in order for King Charles who is marking his milestone 76th birthday.

It was business as usual for His Majesty on Thursday, with Charles stepping out to open the first two Coronation Food Hubs on the anniversary of the launch of his Coronation Food Project.

© Getty Images Charles during a visit to the first Coronation Food Hub

Despite getting stuck in with royal engagements, the monarch had extra reason to celebrate on Thursday after it was announced that a new tartan designed at the King's request had been lodged with the Scottish Register of Tartans.

© Getty Images The monarch requested a new tartan design

Designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority, the Balmoral Glen Gelder tartan combines a unique blend of greens, blues and reds and is based on a unique piece of rural Highland tartan discovered in Glen Affric and now in the collection of authority.

The new tartan will be used for furnishings and staff uniforms at Balmoral and on a limited range of products that will be available to the public at Balmoral Castle next year.

John McLeish, chairman of the Scottish Tartans Authority, said: "His Majesty the King continues to be a wonderful ambassador and advocate for tartan, Highland dress, and the traditions of the Highlands.

"The Balmoral Glen Gelder tartan has been created using the specific shades from His Majesty's personal tartan. This will allow others to enjoy the lovely soft hues so admired by the King and which make 18th century tartan patterns so sympathetic to the eye."

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla wearing tartan at The Braemar Gathering in 2023

The registration notes on the Scottish Register of Tartans goes into detail about the meaning behind the tartan's name, explaining that Glen Gelder is located at the heart of the Balmoral Estate, with its "lower slopes lying close to Balmoral Castle."

Charles inherited his mother's Balmoral Estate following her heartbreaking death on 8 September.

© Getty Images The British royals flock to Balmoral during late summer

The Scottish retreat is a favourite among the British royals and typically plays host to the monarch and his family during the summer months.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

The late Queen grew extremely fond of the Scottish bolthole which she dubbed "a paradise in the Highlands." Princess Eugenie previously said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Set amongst 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Balmoral boasts an impressive kitchen garden, a vegetable patch, a flower garden and a water garden which is located southwest of the Castle.

© Getty Images Charles wearing a kilt with Harry and William in Scotland in 1997

There is also a range of Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory within the gardens, which displays flowering pot plants throughout the year.

Charles relishes spending time in Scotland and has even opened up his residence to a handful of furry visitors – red squirrels! In a social media post shared to mark Red Squirrel Appreciation Day, the royal penned: "I take enormous pleasure in having them around—and in! — the house when I am at home in Scotland."