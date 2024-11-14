King Charles' companion at royal premiere revealed amid Queen Camilla's absence

The King made a solo appearance at the Gladiator II premiere in London on Wednesday, after the Queen pulled out to aid her recovery from her chest infection.

While none of the other royals stepped in for Camilla last-minute to rub shoulders with the star-studded cast, many fans may be wondering who the King's mystery companion was as he arrived by car at the ODEON in Leicester Square.

The woman pictured in the back of the car with the monarch is believed to be the King's Assistant Private Secretary, who works alongside Their Majesties' principal Private Secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, who has worked with Charles and Camilla since 2015.

According to the royal household's website: "The Private Secretary's Office acts as the primary source of advice to His Majesty The King in his role as Head of state and Head of Nation.

"Advice relates to constitutional, governmental and political affairs, including those affecting the 14 realms in which His Majesty is Head of State and in the 54 countries of the Commonwealth of which The King is Head.

© Getty The King with his assistant private secretary at film premiere

"It is also responsible for policy guidance on matters concerning The King's role in relation to the Church of England and the Church of Scotland."

The King's night out at the premiere came on the eve of his 76th birthday, but it was business as usual for His Majesty.

WATCH: King Charles attends Gladiator II premiere

On Thursday, Charles opened the first two Coronation Food Hubs, in-person at Deptford in south-east London and virtually in Knowsley in Merseyside.

The King was presented with a homemade birthday card by a group of schoolchildren who also sang to him.

© Getty Charles speaking to schoolchildren in Deptford

Charles also attended a "surplus food festival", which showcased meals created from food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

He sat down with a group of children from Peckham's Rye Oak Primary School who will benefit from the new hub, and listened to them talk about the foods they like, asking about their school lunches.

Asked if he would be putting his feet up for his birthday, he said: "Not quite."

Unusual reason why King Charles has two birthdays The King's official birthday parade is known as Trooping the Colour The King celebrated his 76th birthday on Thursday, stepping out to open a Coronation Food Hub in Southeast London. But given that a birthday parade for the monarch took place in June, formally known as Trooping the Colour, some people may wonder why Charles marks his birthday twice? It's all down to a tradition which dates way back to the 18th century, with the monarch having an official birthday (Trooping the Colour) and an unofficial birthday (in Charles case – 14 November). Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. King Edward VII was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour. Similarly, the late Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was 21 April, but she always celebrated it officially on a Saturday in June. What happens at Trooping the Colour? Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch's official birthday for over 260 years, and this year marked Charles's second appearance at the event as King. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past. This year, amid the King's cancer treatment, he travelled by carriage with the Queen to review the soldiers on parade. During the ceremony, which took place on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, he carried out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.