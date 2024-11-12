Pregnant Princess Beatrice steps up for King Charles after reports of 'royal role'

Princess Beatrice graced the spotlight earlier this week when she visited The King's Foundation's Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel, London.

During her visit, the royal, 36, met the charity's Education Director, Jacqueline Farrell, and was also introduced to several students, alumni and industry partners from King's Foundation courses.

© The King’s Foundation Princess Beatrice visited the exhibition by the King’s Foundation textiles graduates

Beatrice appeared in her element and tried her hand at various textiles techniques including smocking and embroidery.

The current exhibition marks ten years of pioneering textiles education, inspired by the charity's Royal Founding President, His Majesty The King. The Future Textiles programme was initiated by the monarch at Dumfries House in 2014 to help address a skills gap within the UK fashion and textiles industry through education and training.

© The King's Foundation Princess Beatrice was all smiles

To date, more than 7,000 people have benefitted from Future Textiles at The King’s Foundation's sites including Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and Trinity Buoy Wharf in London.

Charles founded The King's Foundation (formerly The Prince's Foundation) in 1990. The charity "builds and supports communities where people, places and the planet can coexist in harmony." It offers a plethora of education courses, health and wellbeing programmes, and champions placemaking and regeneration projects both in the UK and further afield.

© The King's Foundation The royal spoke to students during her visit

For the special occasion, Beatrice donned a sophisticated black midi dress complete with gold buttons running down the front. She wrapped up warm in a houndstooth coat and slipped on a pair of heeled leather boots.

Beatrice wore her flowing strawberry blonde locks down loose and highlighted her features with a glossy pink lipstick and lash-lengthening mascara.

© The King's Foundation Beatrice was presented with a special poppy pin at the end of her visit

Towards the end of her visit, Sarah Ferguson's daughter was presented with a special poppy pin to mark Armistice Day. The accessory was crafted by Sheena Spence, a longstanding member of the Sewing Bee based at Dumfries House, who lives in nearby Ayr.

Beatrice has been more prominent in the public eye this year, leading to speculation that her royal duties may increase. She attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, and has also been on hand to support Prince William amid Princess Kate's preventative chemotherapy treatment.

She is one of the monarch's Counsellors of State, and can be called upon to represent the King, including signing routine documents and attending Privy Council meetings where needed.

Beatrice's baby news

Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their first child together – daughter Sienna – back in 2021.

Edoardo, 40, is already a doting dad to son Christopher "Wolfie" whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

Announcing the news of Beatrice's second pregnancy in October, a statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their daughter Sienna in 2021

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."