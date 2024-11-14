Earl Charles Spencer actions Althorp change amid estranged wife Karen's departure

It's all change at Althorp House with Earl Charles Spencer's estranged wife Countess Karen due to move out any day now after their shock split. As well as that big upheaval, Princess Diana's brother Charles has been making changes when it comes to interiors.

On Thursday morning the 60-year-old shared a trio of photos from The Saloon inside the grand residence to Althorp's official Instagram feed, revealing the room has had an update with new sofas taken from the South Drawing room.

The images showed a cosy-looking space with patterned sofas, a giant red rug and a plethora of artworks, vases and photos. The high ceilings and stunning archways add grandeur to the room, but the roaring fire keeps it feeling snug.

He penned: "The Saloon has been reimagined as a sitting room for the second time this year, with the South Drawing Room sofas bringing a fresh update to the space."

Fans adored the new look, taking to the comments section to share their praise. "This looks so very cosy and warm with the fire lit. Beautiful and inspirational," wrote one, and: "Lovely soft colours. The rug is beautiful," added another.

Karen Spencer hosted a final dinner

While Althorp is closed to the public at the moment, it is set to reopen in summer 2025 for people to tour the glorious ground and beautiful rooms.

What has Earl Spencer said about his split from Karen?

In June 2024, Charles Spencer announced the "immensely sad" news that he would be divorcing Karen. He spoke to the Mail On Sunday, saying: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

When is Karen Spencer leaving Althorp House?

On 31 October, Karen took to Instagram to share photos from a dinner party set up, and here she announced that it would likely be her last time to host at Althorp which hinted about her departure date. She wrote: "This week, I had the pleasure of hosting a lunch at Althorp, where philanthropic leaders, impact investors, and changemakers gathered around the season’s last garden flowers.

"Althorp was the perfect setting to kick off what we hope will be a truly impactful gathering. As probably one of the final events I'll host here, it was bittersweet yet inspiring to share this space with people dedicated to positive change."