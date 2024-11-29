Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving guests revealed - exclusive
Harry and Meghan smiling in Edinburgh© Getty

 The Sussexes enjoyed the festivities as a family

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the millions of families to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed the festivities with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, at their home in Montecito, California.

While guests are likely to have included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives close by, a source also told HELLO! that the Sussexes are "spending Thanksgiving with friends, who are like family".

Indeed, the Duchess revealed that she and Harry have an open door policy on Thanksgiving, telling Marie Claire magazine recently: "I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there's room at the table for your friends who don't have family, which is really key."

The source added that Meghan "loves cooking and being in the kitchen" and teaching Archie and Lilibet about the Thanksgiving traditions she grew up with.

The family "will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions".

It's been an incredibly busy year for Harry and Meghan with joint trips to Vancouver and Whistler, Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their focus on their various solo projects.

The source spoke about Meghan's next move, telling HELLO!: "The last few months have been busy and stressful. Meghan is figuring out what's next and very focused on career opportunities. There has been some turnover and rethinking some of her projects.

"Things are always in flux and she wants to make sure everything is done the way she wants it. She's a perfectionist and particular."

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock
Meghan, seen at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in October, has been working on various projects

With Harry and Meghan set to attend events on opposite coasts next week, Thanksgiving will allow them quality time with their young family.

The source added: "The holiday season will hopefully bring a slower pace and time for them to just enjoy being together. They are excited to create the magic of holiday time and new experiences with their kids."

