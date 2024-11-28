Meghan Markle 'excited' for Thanksgiving after 'stressful' few months - exclusive

The Duchess of Sussex is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with her family and friends "without distractions" after a stressful few months.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been focusing on their separate projects in recent weeks, with the Duchess working on her cookery series for Netflix and her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

A source tells HELLO! that the couple are "spending Thanksgiving with friends, who are like family".

They added: "Meghan loves cooking and being in the kitchen, hosting and entertaining. The kids are old enough now where she can include them and teach them some of the American Thanksgiving traditions that she grew up with. And she loves teaching Harry as well.

"She is also focused on the meaning behind the holiday and giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. It's important to make sure the kids understand that. They will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions."

© Getty Meghan stepped out for Kadi Lee's haircare line launch on 14 November

Speaking about Meghan's workload, the source said: "The last few months have been busy and stressful.

"Meghan is figuring out what's next and very focused on career opportunities. There has been some turnover and rethinking some of her projects. Things are always in flux and she wants to make sure everything is done the way she wants it. She's a perfectionist and particular.

"The holiday season will hopefully bring a slower pace and time for them to just enjoy being together. They are excited to create the magic of holiday time and new experiences with their kids."

© Getty Meghan and Harry, pictured in Colombia in August, have been concentrating on separate projects

The Duchess previously shared in an interview with Marie Claire magazine that she and Harry always leave a seat at the table for friends on Thanksgiving at their Montecito home, with activist Gloria Steinem among their guests in previous years.

Speaking about her love for the holidays, Meghan said: "At first, I think as a mum with children you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet. But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

© Netflix Meghan is looking forward to spending time with her family without distractions

And she and Harry have started their own traditions with Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer" on Christmas Eve.

Next week, the Sussexes will appear at events on opposite coasts, with Meghan scheduled to honour her friend and Hollywood producer, Tyler Perry, at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Beverly Hills, while Harry will speak at The New York Times DealBook Conference on 4 December.

