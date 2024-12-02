Prince William's exciting news ahead of family reunion

The Prince of Wales had plenty to celebrate on Monday thanks to an exciting announcement regarding a cause close to his heart.

William, who founded The Earthshot Prize back in 2020, would no doubt have been thrilled to hear that a new documentary about the global challenge is set to be released later this month, airing on BBC One and iPlayer at 5pm GMT on 15 December and on PBS on 18th December.

© Getty Images William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020

The documentary, titled The Earthshot Report, shines a spotlight on the inspiring environmental solutions currently being implemented across the globe in a bid to protect and restore our planet for future generations.

It features a special introduction from the future King, as well as interviews with current and former Earthshot finalists and winners. Hosting the documentary, meanwhile, is Ted Lasso actress, Hannah Waddingham.

© Shutterstock Hannah Waddingham features in the documentary

"At a time when there is so much pessimism about the environment, The Earthshot Report is the dose of urgent optimism we need," said Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

"We are proud to be able to amplify the inspiring stories of Earthshot innovators and showcase the growing global movement of climate creativity they are leading. We are honored to collaborate with the BBC and PBS to bring these compelling stories of Earthshot innovators and entrepreneurs to millions of people across the globe."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images William travelled to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize

William's initiative was inspired by former US president John F Kennedy's Moonshot project which set scientists the challenge of placing an astronaut on the Moon and returning him safely – and in the process helped advance technology.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate. The winners in each category are presented with a £1 million prize pot to further develop their ideas and bring about lasting change.

The exciting update comes at a busy time for William and his family. On Tuesday, the father-of-three is set to take part in the Qatar state visit alongside his wife the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

William and Kate will greet the Emir and Sheikha Jawaher at Kensington Palace, before travelling to the Horse Guards Parade where King Charles and Queen Camilla will formally welcome them. Afterwards, there will be a carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images The couple will take part in the Qatar state visit

However, Kate will not attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in Buckingham Palace's ballroom later that evening.

On Friday, meanwhile, the royals will reunite once again at Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The festive occasion promises to be a family affair with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis among guests, as well as members of the royal family and the Middletons.

© Getty Images Kate has shared details about her upcoming Christmas carol concert

For the special occasion, the 42-year-old wrote a letter to her Christmas carol guests, telling them "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".

It continued: "We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone's side."