Prince William's exciting news ahead of family reunion
prince william smiling in suit © Getty Images

The Prince of Wales founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales had plenty to celebrate on Monday thanks to an exciting announcement regarding a cause close to his heart.

William, who founded The Earthshot Prize back in 2020, would no doubt have been thrilled to hear that a new documentary about the global challenge is set to be released later this month, airing on BBC One and iPlayer at 5pm GMT on 15 December and on PBS on 18th December.

William in the botanical gardens© Getty Images
William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020

The documentary, titled The Earthshot Report, shines a spotlight on the inspiring environmental solutions currently being implemented across the globe in a bid to protect and restore our planet for future generations.

It features a special introduction from the future King, as well as interviews with current and former Earthshot finalists and winners. Hosting the documentary, meanwhile, is Ted Lasso actress, Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah Waddingham smiling© Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham features in the documentary

"At a time when there is so much pessimism about the environment, The Earthshot Report is the dose of urgent optimism we need," said Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

"We are proud to be able to amplify the inspiring stories of Earthshot innovators and showcase the growing global movement of climate creativity they are leading. We are honored to collaborate with the BBC and PBS to bring these compelling stories of Earthshot innovators and entrepreneurs to millions of people across the globe."

Prince William delivering a speech© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
William travelled to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize

William's initiative was inspired by former US president John F Kennedy's Moonshot project which set scientists the challenge of placing an astronaut on the Moon and returning him safely – and in the process helped advance technology.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate. The winners in each category are presented with a £1 million prize pot to further develop their ideas and bring about lasting change.

The exciting update comes at a busy time for William and his family. On Tuesday, the father-of-three is set to take part in the Qatar state visit alongside his wife the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

William and Kate will greet the Emir and Sheikha Jawaher at Kensington Palace, before travelling to the Horse Guards Parade where King Charles and Queen Camilla will formally welcome them. Afterwards, there will be a carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate in Falmouth© Getty Images
The couple will take part in the Qatar state visit

However, Kate will not attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in Buckingham Palace's ballroom later that evening.

On Friday, meanwhile, the royals will reunite once again at Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The festive occasion promises to be a family affair with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis among guests, as well as members of the royal family and the Middletons.

Kate Middleton wearing burgundy coat in front of Christmas tree© Getty Images
Kate has shared details about her upcoming Christmas carol concert

For the special occasion, the 42-year-old wrote a letter to her Christmas carol guests, telling them "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".

It continued: "We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone's side."

The Princess of Wales' letter to Christmas carol guests

Dear Guest, 

I am so delighted that you’re able to join this Carol Service. I wanted to write and share  my heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it  the most.  

Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy,  but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us  all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the  space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what  the Christmas spirit is all about. 

The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.  It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving  empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else,  it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show  others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving,  and love that brings joy and hope.  

It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every  day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have  something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted  shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.  

Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in  need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown  that love unites and strengthens us all.  

This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at  Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and  sadness, we are all each other’s light.  

I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas. 

Catherine.

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

