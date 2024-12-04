Prince William and Princess Kate's elegant Christmas tree inside £635m London apartment revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a glimpse of their impressive Christmas tree inside their London apartment.

Their festive fir appeared in photos from the first day of the Qatar state visit during which the Emir of Qatar and his wife met with Prince William and Princess Kate before travelling to Horse Guards Parade and Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the Emir and Sheikha Jawaher at the Emir's private residence

Later in the evening, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with William at the Prince and Princess of Wales' resplendent Kensington Palace apartment which is their official London residence.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Watch Princess Kate's impeccable curtsy to King Charles

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince William greeting the Emir of Qatar at Kensington Palace

The royal palace used to be their former home, with Kate, 42, and William, also 42, raising their family at Apartment 1A.

Photos from the evening showed the royal father-of-three animatedly chatting to the Emir as they relaxed on cream sofas. In the background, a towering Christmas tree glistened with an array of red and white baubles, snowflakes and oversized red bows.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kensington Palace underwent a festive transformation

Elsewhere, a bristling fir garland took pride of place on a side table.

The Waleses are gearing up for a busy Christmas period. On Friday, Kate will host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. It's expected to be a family affair with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Middletons and other members of the royal family all expected to attend.

© Getty Images Kate has shared details about her upcoming Christmas carol concert

The Prince of Wales will be among the guests to deliver readings at the event, alongside Olympian Adam Peaty OBE, Sophie Okonedo CBE, Michelle Dockery and Richard E. Grant.

In addition to the service in London, 15 community carol services will be taking place around the UK throughout December. Royal fans will be able to watch the concert as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme, airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

© Getty Images The royals on Christmas Day in Sandringham back in 2022

On Christmas Day, meanwhile, HELLO! understands that Prince William and Princess Kate will join the King and Queen at Sandringham. While there, they will stay at their country abode, Anmer Hall.

Typically, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the family on the walk to the service at St Mary Magdalene. They are usually joined by extended members of the family such as Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips.