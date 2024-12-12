Tom Parker Bowles makes rare comment about Prince Harry

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has made an ultra-rare comment about The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

During a new interview with The Telegraph, Tom, who works as a food writer and broadcaster, spoke candidly about his new book titled Cooking and the Crown: Royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III as well as his early childhood and relationship with the royal family.

© Getty Images Tom Parker Bowles has written a new book

Reflecting on his experience of the paparazzi, Tom, 49, recalled one particular incident that saw him being "chased at 100mph by paps trying to get a shot." Opening up, he shared: "My mother being screamed at to try to get a reaction. Pushing, jostling. It was horrific, and you are protective of your mother.

"Counting how many paps were at the gates, to see who was watching us and taking photographs: it was all as normal as bacon and eggs in the morning. You didn't think of it in any other way … [But] it was barbaric."

© Getty Images Tom made a rare comment about royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry

He continued: "I learned a long time ago not to put my fat fingers into the world of William and Harry. But it was appalling what they went through. I've had a billionth of what they've had to go through but hell, I sympathise."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom spoke about his Christmas plans and how he hopes to spend the festive period with the royals at Sandringham. While he said it wasn't confirmed, the food writer recounted how his mother extended the invitation.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla leading the royals on Christmas Day in 2023

"My mum said, 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time,'" Tom shared, offering a rare glimpse into their family dynamics.

In previous years, Tom has spent Christmas with his two children, Lola, 17, and Frederick, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sara Buys. "For the past 15 years, it has been: I go back to my ex-wife's house, sit in my tracksuit bottoms, go to the pub while the beef's in, then try to get my children to watch The Wild Geese. Classic. So this would be a bit different," he said.

Tom's relationship with Charles and Camilla

The father-of-two shares a close bond with his mother Queen Camilla and his stepfather, King Charles. Sharing a rare insight into their relationship, he previously told A Current Affair in 2015: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man.

© Getty Images Tom shares a close bond with his mother Queen Camilla

"He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

Meanwhile, Tom and his mother Camilla appear to share an inseparable bond and are regularly spotted together at events including Royal Ascot. He's previously spoken about her impressive work ethic, explaining how she "works incredibly hard," and has also described Her Majesty as a "brilliant grandmother."