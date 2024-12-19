Meghan Markle's incredibly modest $67 Christmas gift to Oprah Winfrey revealed

This Christmas Meghan Markle gave her Montecito neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, a modest yet meaningful $67 gift.

The Duchess chose a Tatcha Hinoki skincare set as her Christmas present to the media mogul—a gift that has now been spotlighted in Oprah's highly-anticipated Favorite Things list of 2024.

The Tatcha set, which includes the Hinoki Body Wash, Body Milk, and Body Oil, is infused with the refreshing scent of the Japanese cypress plant. Its luxurious formula gently cleanses, exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

Oprah herself raved about the gift, saying, "This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub."

The thoughtfulness of the Duchess of Sussex didn’t stop at the skincare set. Meghan paired it with a book about trees, knowing Oprah’s love for nature. "She knows I love trees," Oprah revealed during a visit to the Oprah Daily office in midtown Manhattan. Gayle King, Oprah’s longtime friend and editor-at-large at Oprah Daily, added a charming detail: the Tatcha packaging came in Oprah’s favorite color, green.

© Instagram Oprah Winfrey is Meghan's neighbour

Meghan and Oprah’s friendship dates back to 2018, the same year the world watched Meghan marry Prince Harry in a ceremony fit for royalty.

Oprah was among the high-profile guests at their Windsor wedding, and she later hosted the couple’s bombshell 2021 interview, where they shared their struggles with royal life.

Their bond has only grown stronger since, with the Sussexes and Oprah often spotted supporting each other in Montecito, California, where they all reside. Meghan and Harry joined Oprah at a local bookstore opening, further solidifying their close ties.

© Getty Meghan is known for hr thoughtful gifts

Their connection, however, wasn’t always this close. According to Meghan, their first meeting in London was strictly controlled. "I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. There had to be people sitting there," Meghan later recalled during her interview with Oprah.

Oprah is no stranger to giving thoughtful gifts herself. When Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, in 2019, Oprah marked the occasion by sending a library of books—a signature gesture she reserves for people she holds dear. "I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!" she shared in an interview.

Meghan, too, has a history of thoughtful gifting. In 2020, she sent Oprah a basket filled with coffee products from Clevr Blends, a startup Meghan had invested in. Oprah took to Instagram to promote the treats, captioning her post, "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me…A basket of deliciousness! (Yes, that M.)"