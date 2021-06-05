Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a tell-all interview in March

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have finally shared their reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward were asked for their views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's accusations against the royal family – and their response was priceless.

When posed the question if either of them had watched the televised interview, Prince Edward jokily replied: "Oprah who?"

While Sophie quipped: "Yes, what interview?"

Back in March, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah to discuss why they chose to step back from royal duties and leave the UK.

Meghan gave an explosive interview to Oprah in March

One of the most shocking moments of the two-hour tell-all came when Meghan, who is expecting her second child this summer, revealed that an unnamed member of the royal family had "conversations with Harry about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born".

She didn't say who was behind the conversation, adding: "I think that would be very damaging to them... but those were conversations the family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

Meghan also admitted that she had such a difficult time that she "didn't want to be alive", and that she struggled to tell Harry how she was feeling.

Harry and Meghan's interview raised many questions

She said: "It was a very real and frightening constant thought. I remember that he just cradled me, and I went to the institution and I said I needed to go somewhere and get help, and I was told that I couldn't, because it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen that read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

