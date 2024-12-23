Prince Louis and Prince William's tender moment at Christmas gathering that almost went unnoticed

A heartwarming moment between Prince Louis and Prince William nearly went unnoticed during the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

The festive event, hosted by the Princess of Wales on 6 December, brought together members of the royal family, community heroes and charity representatives for an evening celebrating unity and kindness.

© Getty Prince Louis seen with his sister Charlotte and mum Kate earlier this month

While much of the spotlight was on the performances and speeches, a quiet exchange between the six-year-old Prince and his father melted hearts.

As the young royal took his seat alongside his siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, Prince Louis appeared momentarily overwhelmed by the occasion.

Ever the doting father, Prince William leaned in to reassure his youngest son, gently placing a hand on his shoulder. See the picture below...

© Shutterstock The Prince of Wales putting a comforting arm around Prince Louis

Earlier on, Louis was among those to leave notes on a "kindness tree" erected as part of the carol service dedicated to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities".

They all arrived clutching their red tags and Louis could be seen with the handwritten words: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

It is thought the message refers to Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who are known to be hands-on grandparents. The siblings were all smiles as they joined other members of the royal family for the special evening.

Now that their school term has come to an end for the festive break, the three young royals are set to enjoy the traditions that come with Christmas in Sandringham.

© Getty The children are growing up fast

The young Wales siblings are set to make another memorable appearance at the annual Christmas Day walkabout, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will accompany their parents to greet well-wishers outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

This cherished royal tradition is particularly exciting for royal watchers who are eager to see Prince Louis.

Known for his playful and spirited personality, the young royal often steals the show with his animated expressions and heartwarming enthusiasm.