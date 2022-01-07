Prince William and Kate's senior aide pens heartfelt farewell message as he leaves job Jason Knauf first joined the royal household in 2015

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's chief executive, Jason Knauf, has written a fond farewell message as he officially left the royal household.

Jason's departure from his royal position was announced last May, and on Thursday the senior aide, who played a key part in William and Kate's team, shared a post on LinkedIn detailing his pride and privilege at working for the Cambridges.

READ: Kate Middleton's low-key birthday celebrations: is this where she's celebrating?

"As a new year begins, a chapter closes for me," Jason wrote. "After seven years working for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace and the Royal Foundation, I am moving to India to join my husband on a diplomatic posting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's royal milestones as she marks 40th birthday

"Serving as communications secretary and then foundation CEO has been the privilege of my career. We've built powerful platforms like Heads Together, the Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood. I've travelled to 36 countries and to every corner of the UK and I've made amazing new friends along the way.

GALLERY: Royals wearing tiaras for the very first time

READ: Prince William and Kate's royal entourage revealed

"I've been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of the Duke and Duchess during a period where we've confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more.

"I'm grateful to all of our partners and supporters who have believed in our ability to achieve extraordinary things by working together." Jason ended the post: "Wishing everyone a happy and successful 2022."

Jason is moving to India with his husband

Last year, William and Kate expressed their sadness as they announced Jason's resignation. In a statement, they said: "Jason has been an integral part of our team since 2015. We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our Communications Secretary.

"Since taking over as Chief Executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality. We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career."

American PR guru Jason previously worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland and was also once an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.