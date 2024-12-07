Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie's dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public
Sophie shoulders up in blue coat and black hat© Getty

Duchess Sophie's dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public

Prince Edward's wife attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh floated down the halls of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as she attended the Qatari state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Though her beautiful Wessex Aquamarine tiara took centre stage, eagle-eyed royal followers may have spotted that Duchess Sophie, 59, wore a dazzling necklace that she never wears in public.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: See Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments - ever

Prince Edward's wife sported the 'Sapphire and Diamond Nuage Necklace' from Graff which sat regally around her neck and matched her equally opulent chandelier earrings by the same designer.

Duchess Sophie in a black dress walking alongside Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Sophie stunned in the design

It is a rarity for Sophie to wear this parure in its entirety. The Duchess wore the bracelet and earrings on the most important of royal occasions - King Charles' coronation last May. 

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III © Getty
Sophie wore the sapphire earrings on a momentous occasion

For the banquet earlier this week, the mother of two chose to team her luxurious jewels with a bespoke take on Suzannah London's 'Debutante' gown in navy blue and the 'Glitter Sledge Pumps' from L.K. Bennett.

Royals in sapphires

It doesn't get much more royal than royal blue and the British royal family certainly have their fair share of blue sapphires in their collection.

Queen Camilla wearing a tiara© Getty
Queen Camilla wore sapphires in 2022

Queen Camilla teamed her cobalt Bruce Oldfield gown with the Belgian Sapphire Tiara suite to the 2022 state banquet during the South African state visit.

young Princess Anne in gown with jewellery© Getty
Princess Anne has worn her sapphire brooch for decades

Princess Anne has also been known to rock a diamond and blue sapphire cluster brooch which was modelled on a brooch Prince Albert commissioned as a gift to his bride Queen Victoria on their wedding day in 1840.

Princess Kate with arm up showing ring© Getty
Princess Kate inherited Princess Diana's ring

Of course, the most iconic sapphire is owned by the Princess of Wales. Prince William proposed to Kate in 2010 with his late mother's engagement ring which has become synonymous with iconic royal status.

Duchess Sophie's latest outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a much more pared-back look on Friday as she headed to Westminster Abbey for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England.© Chris Jackson, Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a paisley print look

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's continues 'remarkable legacy' as she takes on historic role 

Sophie made a solo appearance in a brand new Isabel Marant jacket over the never-before-seen 'Milan' dress from Matelier.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More