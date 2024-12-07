Duchess Sophie's dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public

The Duchess of Edinburgh floated down the halls of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as she attended the Qatari state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Though her beautiful Wessex Aquamarine tiara took centre stage, eagle-eyed royal followers may have spotted that Duchess Sophie, 59, wore a dazzling necklace that she never wears in public.
Prince Edward's wife sported the 'Sapphire and Diamond Nuage Necklace' from Graff which sat regally around her neck and matched her equally opulent chandelier earrings by the same designer.
It is a rarity for Sophie to wear this parure in its entirety. The Duchess wore the bracelet and earrings on the most important of royal occasions - King Charles' coronation last May.
For the banquet earlier this week, the mother of two chose to team her luxurious jewels with a bespoke take on Suzannah London's 'Debutante' gown in navy blue and the 'Glitter Sledge Pumps' from L.K. Bennett.
Royals in sapphires
It doesn't get much more royal than royal blue and the British royal family certainly have their fair share of blue sapphires in their collection.
Queen Camilla teamed her cobalt Bruce Oldfield gown with the Belgian Sapphire Tiara suite to the 2022 state banquet during the South African state visit.
Princess Anne has also been known to rock a diamond and blue sapphire cluster brooch which was modelled on a brooch Prince Albert commissioned as a gift to his bride Queen Victoria on their wedding day in 1840.
Of course, the most iconic sapphire is owned by the Princess of Wales. Prince William proposed to Kate in 2010 with his late mother's engagement ring which has become synonymous with iconic royal status.
Duchess Sophie's latest outing
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a much more pared-back look on Friday as she headed to Westminster Abbey for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service.
Sophie made a solo appearance in a brand new Isabel Marant jacket over the never-before-seen 'Milan' dress from Matelier.