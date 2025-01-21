Princess Anne's unexpected response when asked about private life

The Princess Royal has had a life-long passion for horses and after touching down in Cape Town, South Africa, she was quizzed about how many ponies she owns.

Princess Anne, 74, spoke to young horseriders as she toured the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

The former equestrian presented rosettes to the youngsters after a lesson, and chatted to the volunteers that accompany the children whenever they are in the saddle.

"How many ponies do you have?" asked Lashwil, aged 11 after he was given his prize and Anne replied with a smile: "More then I should have" adding there was "one I do ride".

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne watched a riding lesson

The King's sister became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal as a three-day eventer.

Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has also followed in her mother's sporty footsteps, and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Olympics.

WATCH: Zara Tindall on following in her parents' footsteps at Olympics

The Princess also supports a number of equine organisations including Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess presented rosettes to the young riders

Anne first visited the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in 1994 and on Tuesday she saw some of its 14 ponies in a stable and joked when she came across a grey pony so anxious to get out of his stall he was kicking the door.

Anne looked at the animal and joked with its groom: "Oh dear, interrupting another smooth-running day", but when told the name of the disruptive pony, she replied: "He’s actually called Maverick?"

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne toured the stables

Last summer, the late Queen's daughter was hospitalised for five days after suffering a mild concussion and minor head injuries from a horse-related accident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

But within a number of weeks, Anne was back to her public duties and showed her support for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On her first day in Cape Town, the Princess also travelled to the British High Commission and completed the planting of a variety of rose, first introduced in 2010, named Princess Anne in her honour.

© PA Images via Getty Images Anne during her visit to the British High Commission Residence garden in Pretoria

Anne revealed she has some of the flowering plants in her garden.

The royal had been expected to be joined on the two-day trip by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, but the former naval officer has suffered a suspected torn ligament while working on the Princess' Gatcombe estate.

