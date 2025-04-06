Princess Kate and Prince William to prepare for overseas trip without three kids?

Following the Prince of Wales' exciting announcement that the Earthshot Prize will be held in Brazil in 2025, fans have been left wondering if he will be joined by his wife Princess Kate for a special overseas trip.

Kate has previously supported the awards, attending the inaugural event at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021 and the 2022 Boston event. However, the past two years have seen the Princess sit them out, with William making solo visits to Singapore in 2023 and Cape Town last year.

Couple's holiday

While he is yet to confirm his attendance, it is likely that William will travel to Rio de Janeiro in November, the same month Brazil is hosting the Cop30 UN climate change summit, since he has yet to miss one of the ceremonies.

He has also previously hinted that Kate has been sad to miss the Eartshot Prize in recent years, so a couple's trip to South America is not off the cards.

In 2024, when the mother-of-three stayed at home after taking a step back from public-facing duties amid her cancer treatment, Wiliam said: "My children would love to be here, so would Catherine."

© Getty The Princess of Wales joined Prince William in 2022

Since she has confirmed she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, Kate has enjoyed a private family holiday to Mustique for her mother Carole's 70th birthday alongside her three kids and siblings Pippa and James. However, she has not embarked on a major foreign visit since she revealed her health struggles in March 2024.

This could be set to change, since William opened up about their hopes for more royal trips at the end of 2024.

© Getty Prince William created the Earthshot initiative in 2020 (pictured visiting the 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalist)

"Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up," he said.

Children's absence

Meanwhile, the couple have also prioritised their children's education, which is why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have not joined their parents for the Earthshot Prize in the past.

© Pool Prince William has attended the Earthshot Prize every year so far, even amid Kate's absence in 2023 and 2024

Explaining Kate's absence in 2023, William said: "Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here. She is helping George through his first set of major exams."

In an interview with the travelling UK media in South Africa last year, William explained: "Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they're at school, and I think that takes priority over everything else."

South America

© Getty Images Robert Irwin is one of the many celebrity supporters

William – who launched the Prize in 2020, having been inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot project – released a video on Instagram featuring Earthshot supporters Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin, David Beckham, Hannah Waddingham and Heidi Klum, who expressed their excitement about South America.

Meanwhile, Earthshot's official Instagram account also explained the location chosen for this year. A post described Brazil as "the world's most biologically diverse country" and a "leader in renewable energy."

Fans were quick to comment on the location, describing it as the "perfect choice" and "an unusual exotic choice."

To mark the announcement, William added: "2025 marks the midway point of the Earthshot decade and each year we've witnessed the remarkable power of human ingenuity in addressing our planet's most pressing challenges.

"As we bring the Earthshot Prize to Brazil, a nation rich in biodiversity and environmental innovation, we are seeing fresh momentum for new ideas to create healthier and safer ways to live our lives.

"It is an honour to profile the people making our world a better place for us and for our children."