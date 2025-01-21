Four schools Princess Kate has visited for Prince George and one would mean relocation

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the next stage of Prince George's future.

The young royal, 11, is currently a pupil at Lambrook preparatory school in Berkshire, but the summer after he turns 13, he's set to move to his next school.

Over the past 18 months, Prince William and Kate have been spotted touring various establishments, including their alma maters.

George sat his first major set of entrance exams, known as the ISEB Common Pre-tests, at the end of 2023. It typically consists of four tests – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension and grammar), verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning.

While his father's former private school, Eton College, has long been tipped as the next place George will continue his education – Kate's tours of her alma mater, Marlborough College in Wiltshire, and two schools in North London, have sparked further speculation.

Here's everything you need to know about the schools the Princess has toured, including fees and former notable pupils.

1/ 4 © Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Eton College The £63,000-a-year educates boys aged 13 to 18, with the option to board across its 25 houses on its sprawling campus in Windsor. As well as being the former school of Princes William and Harry, Eton counts many former prime ministers, world leaders and actors among its alumni, including David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston.

2/ 4 © Steve Parsons - PA Images Marlborough College The Princess of Wales boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire between 1996 and 2000, with her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, also having attended the school. But the distance between Windsor and the Wiltshire countryside would mean a relocation for George, and according to The Mail On Sunday, C1 House, an all-boys house has been earmarked for the prince for security reasons. The £59,000-a-year co-educational independent boarding school boasts impressive facilities, including a swimming pool, athletic fields, tennis courts and two theatres. Former pupils include William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, businesswoman and wife of former prime minister David Cameron – Samantha Cameron – and comedian Jack Whitehall.

3/ 4 © Getty Highgate School The Princess of Wales sparked speculation George could continue his education at a private day school in London, after she was spotted at Highgate School in the capital. Highgate is a co-educational school for pupils aged four to 18 – meaning that Charlotte and Louis also join their big brother there in future. Costing £26,490 per year, pupils have access to a sports centre with a swimming pool, a gym, basketball courts and more. Famous alumni include Johnny Borrell, lead singer of Razorlight and former cricketer, Phil Tufnell.

4/ 4 © Alamy University College School Hampstead On the same day as her reported visit to Highgate School, Kate was also seen at University College School Hampstead, located a short walk from Hampstead Heath. The £31,371-a-year senior school educates boys aged 11 to 16, with resources shared across the Pre-Prep, Junior, Senior School and Sixth Form. Facilities include 27 acres of playing fields, a 25-metre swimming pool, tennis courts, and a dance and exercise studio. The school counts Outnumbered stars, Hugh Dennis and Daniel Roche, among its former pupils.

