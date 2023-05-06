Who is Floella Benjamin and what was her role at King Charles' coronation?

The great and the good gathered in London for King Charles' historic coronation on 6 May, with many watching on at the landmark moment and lots involved in the ceremony itself.

One of the lucky people to be awarded the honour of being part of proceedings was human rights barrister Baroness Floella Benjamin, so who is she?

WATCH: HELLO! reacts to the procession following King Charles' coronation

Floella Benjamin used to be a children's TV presenter and since then she's been an actress, author and presenter, now she is firmly rooted in politics, as a Liberal Democrat Peer.

Why was Floella Benjamin part of King Charles' coronation?

Floella was given an OBE in 2001, and in the coronation planning many acquaintances of royalty were chosen to be part of the special coronation, playing various roles.

© Getty Images Floella Benjamin carried the The Sovereign's sceptre

Speaking ahead of the landmark occasion, Floella said: "To be selected to carry the sovereign’s sceptre with dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."

Who are Floella Benjamin's family?

Floella has a husband, Keith Taylor, and they share two grown up children, Alvina and Aston.

REVEALED: This is why Princess Kate didn't wear a tiara at the coronation

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years.

© Getty Baroness Floella Benjamin with then Prince Charles at a palace reception in 2022

The coronation itself will involved six basic stages: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

MORE: Watch Prince Harry confirm his speedy UK exit during coronation ceremony

Following the service, the newly-crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate greets Floella

This will be followed by a balcony moment when the couple and other royals and a scaled back flypast due to the weather.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.