Princess Charlotte's reaction at Princess Kate's royal carol service has fans saying the same thing

Princess Kate's Christmas carol service, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas aired on ITV (on Britbox internationally) on Christmas Eve to positive reactions from royal fans online.

The event marked a return to the spotlight and her familiar duties for the Princess of Wales after her difficult year with her health, and Prince William and their three children were right by her side for it all.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were in attendance with their parents, and it turns out that the ever gentle and supportive Princess Charlotte was the one who stole the show.

The nine-year-old was seen in the special sweetly helping her brothers light their candles and leading the way for her younger brother, and it was her reaction to a performance during the service that caught the eye of royal fans.

Charlotte was captured admiring the performers from The Royal Ballet as they danced, and fans couldn't get enough of her sweet reactions to seeing the routine.

"Aww, Princess Charlotte's face was a picture watching the dancers from The Royal Ballet," one shared on X, with another adding: "What a wonderful carol concert, loved watching Princess Charlotte enjoying the ballet." A third also wrote: "Princess Charlotte loves the ballet dancers." Some noted that she was already becoming a lookalike of her mother.

© Getty Fans reacted sweetly to Princess Charlotte during the royal carol service

This year's Together at Christmas was the fourth annual event of its kind and saw various members of the royal family gather at Westminster Abbey in central London on December 6 to celebrate togetherness at Christmas time.

The evening featured performances by Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter. Actor Richard E. Grant read a passage from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, while Prince William delivered a lesson from the Bible.

© Getty Images Viewers particularly noted her adorable reaction to The Royal Ballet

Kate herself shared in a statement ahead of the airing: "This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this year's celebrations."

The Princess also recorded a voiceover to start the program, reading from a letter she previously wrote that was included with the event's order of service. "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others," she says.

© Getty Images Fans gushed over the nine-year-old for supporting her brothers, particularly Prince Lous

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences."

© Getty Images The young dancers from The Royal Ballet performed at the service

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope."