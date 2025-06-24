Charles Spencer's daughter Lady Eliza Spencer makes rare comments on father amid strained relationship

Lady Eliza Spencer has made a rare comment about her father Charles Spencer, and seemingly referenced her strained relationship during an interview with The Standard.

Speaking to the publication, Eliza revealed how her father broke the news of her late aunt, Princess Diana's death, to her back in 1997. However, this is where she and her sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, drew the line about speaking on their father, with the Standard reporting that the pair opted not to speak about him for the rest of the interview.

Relations are reportedly tense between the family, with Charles not attending either Lady Amelia's or Lady Kitty's weddings.

© David M. Benett Charles reportedly has a strained relationship with his daughters

The reported feud allegedly revolves around the Earl's divorce from their mother, Victoria Aitken, back in 1997. However, separate reports claim that the distance started during the Earl's marriage to Countess Karen Spencer, although specifics have not been mentioned.

Diana's death

Lady Eliza Spencer was just five years old when her late aunt, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris. Months before the royal's death, she had been spending time with Eliza and her family in their then-home of Cape Town.

"Princess Diana stayed with us in Cape Town, just a few months before she passed away," she told the Standard in the new interview.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Lady Eliza seen at a memorial service for Princess Diana

"We were five, but we remember going to the beach with her, and her being a very gentle and kind and sweet figure in our lives."

Although Eliza didn't reveal how Charles broke the news to her, she did reveal her reaction. "But not in real life, Daddy?" she asked after hearing the news.

Lady Eliza's wedding plans

Both Lady Kitty and Lady Amelia chose international destinations for their nuptials, and Lady Eliza confirmed to the publication that she was aiming to do the same with her boyfriend, Channing Millerd.

The couple have been dating for nine years and the star confirmed that she was eyeing up either Cape Town or the south of France for her future wedding.

© Instagram Eliza is in a relationship with Channing

Back in March, Eliza addressed her wedding plans and chose a sunnier climate for the occasion. She told HELLO!: "It's a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we're just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth.

"When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we're just appreciating every moment we share."

© Dave Benett The couple have discussed possible wedding destinations

Speaking about Channing, who works as a tech financier, she said: "We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship. He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we're always there for one another.

"I absolutely believe he's The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter and shared values."