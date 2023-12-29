How royals not invited to King Charles' Sandringham gathering spent Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Costa Rica just before Christmas Day, enjoying a break in the South American sun, they returned to the US to spend Christmas at their Montecito home.

The couple reportedly stayed in a private home as opposed to a hotel, with the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration confirming to CRHoy that the couple landed in the country on 14 December and departed on 20 December.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in Sprare that his own family follows a Windsor tradition when it comes to the festive season. "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Although Harry and Meghan still follow some family traditions, the former Suits star told E! News that the couple also focus on making "special memories" for their young family.

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," she told the publication. "And we're enjoying every moment of it."