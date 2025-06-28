King Frederik and Queen Mary confirm exciting summer plans – details

It's nearly time to enjoy the summer holidays, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary have confirmed their summer plans – and it includes a family reunion.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the royal couple would be relocating to their summer residence of Graasten Castle, located in South Jutland. The news was confirmed by the Kongehuset, which said in a statement: "On July 28, 2025, the residence will be transferred to Graasten Castle, where the Royal Couple will take up residence at the castle in South Jutland."

The statement also confirmed that Frederik and Mary would be reuniting with the monarch's mother, Queen Margrethe, and aunt, Princess Benedikte, also heading to the summer residence.

© Getty Margrethe will be reuniting with her son

Upon their arrival, the royals will be greeted with an official reception at the Square in Gråsten. They will be met by the local mayor, Erik Lauritzen and other members of the Sønderborg Municipality City Council.

The castle has been used as the summer residence of the Danish royal family since 1935, after Frederik's grandfather, King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid were granted rights to the palace.

Heading to Graasten

Last year, the royals headed to their summer residence earlier, arriving on 9 July. The pair were in high spirits as they arrived at the town square in Gråsten, where they were received by the mayor.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary headed to Graasten last year

In a change from tradition, the couple walked the route to the palace instead of being driven, and at one point, the pair burst into laughter.

The castle is clearly special to Frederik's mother and aunts, and in his speech last year, he said: "To see them become girls again when they are at Graasten Castle, it is a sign that this is a great place of peace, joy and summer and flowers, bees, animals and also people."

Recent Danish royal events

The confirmation comes after Queen Mary headed out on a rare solo engagement, travelling out to Nigeria for two days earlier in the week.

On the first day, Mary met with both the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also attended the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary recently undertook a visit to Nigeria

She then delivered a speech at a reception for Nigerian, Danish and international representatives from business, diplomacy and government.

During the visit, it was also announced that Queen Mary has agreed to become patron of "The 10 Million Safer Births Initiative" for a three-year period. The aim of the initiative is to provide up to 10 million women with access to safer childbirth by the end of 2030 across sub-Saharan Africa.