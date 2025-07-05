Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia enjoy secret reunion – details

Princess Leonor has been incredibly busy these past few months as the heir to the Spanish throne has been with the country's navy as part of her military training.

However, royal blogger Javier Lopez has revealed that Leonor was recently able to reunite with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, in the northern city of Gijon. The reunion was kept secret with the Spanish royals not sharing the news; however, a photo of the sisters alongside an elderly woman was shared on social media.

Leonor was still in her naval uniform, while her youngster looked beautiful in a white shirt and a pair of skinny jeans.

Writing on his X feed, Javier said: "Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunite in Gijón after the arrival of the Juan Sebastián Elcano. The sisters dined at the Casona de Jovellanos, the only trace of this reunion, as @CasaReal has not documented it on any of its social media."

The sisters have always had a close bond and back in 2010 when the pair started attending the Santa Maria de los Rosales School, Leonor was seen holding her younger sister's hand.

Family reunions

Leonor enjoyed a reunion with her mother, Queen Letizia, on 5 May when the Spanish queen flew out to Panama City in order to see her young girl.

The mother-daughter duo previously saw each other in January, when Leonor first embarked on the naval phase of her military training as a midshipman aboard the Juan Sebastian de Elcano.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Leonor reunited with her mother in May

Leonor was spotted running across the port to embrace her mother, and the pair chatted excitedly as the royal women were able to catch up in person for the first time in months.

Leonor is spending a total of six months at sea, and has visited Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay. She will pass through Colombia and the Dominican Republic before finishing in New York.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor has been training with the navy

She previously spent a year in the army at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, and will undertake her final year of military training in the air force as part of her preparation as heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, where she will one day take the title of Commander in Chief of the armed forces.