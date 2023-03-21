Charles Spencer and wife prepare for new arrivals ahead of daughter's wedding It's an exciting time for Princess Diana's younger brother

Charles Spencer's wife, Karen, has shared some exciting news from Althorp House.

The Canadian entrepreneur, who married Charles in 2011, likes to keep fans updated with news from their family estate in a regular newsletter. Take a sneak peek inside the grand home here...

And this week, she had a lovely announcement to make.

She told followers: It has been a very busy time on the farming front, but it’s all taking shape.

“Shifting just under 3000 acres to organic and adding grazing livestock is a big undertaking, but the growing team here at Spencer Farms have been amazing.

“It’s going to be a very busy few months with our 54 pregnant cows all due to calve between the 25th of March and the 1st of May. I CAN NOT WAIT!”

With plenty of new arrivals due in the coming weeks, Charles and Karen will certainly have their hands full. The couple take on an active role on the estate, including major renovation work to the main property which boasts 90 rooms.

Charles also has a busy family life as the father of seven children.

He shares four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood: Lady Kitty, 32, 30-year-old twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, who is set to tie the knot, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, 29.

Charles went on to welcome two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud: The Hon. Edmund Spencer, 19, and Lady Lara Spencer, 17, while he and Karen – who were married on 18 June 2011 – share ten-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana together.

Charles grew up at Althorp alongside three older sisters, including the late Princess Diana, but due to laws around how hereditary peerages are inherited, he became the 9th Earl Spencer following the death of his father and gained ownership of the property.

The Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire boasts some 550 acres – and was where Princess Diana grew up with her siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

