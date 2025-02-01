Charles Spencer melts hearts with new family addition months after starting new relationship

Charles Spencer is known for his fondness for dogs and on Saturday, the younger brother of Princess Diana introduced his followers to a new pooch.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Earl shared a gorgeous photo of the cute new pup poking its head out of a bag that it had been carried in. Charles didn't share much insight into the new addition to his family, simply commenting: "New [dog emoji]."

© Instagram The Earl introduced an adorable new family member to fans

The new puppy comes months after Charles confirmed that he was dating his Down the Rabbit Hole co-host, Professor Cat Jarman.

The pair first met when she came to Althorp for an archaeological investigation. Cat was born in Norway, completed a doctorate at the University of Bristol and her research has been included in two books.

© Instagram Charles is now dating Professor Cat Jarman

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday, to say: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

Last April, the 60-year-old adopted a new puppy, sharing a video from a puppy shelter where he revealed that one of the dogs would be coming home with him. In his caption, Charles shared: "One of these darlings is joining me for a new life at Althorp in a few days. Can't wait!"

WATCH: Charles Spencer melts hearts with adorable video of puppies

Sadly, in July, one of his older dogs, Otis, had to be put down. The Earl shared a picture of the Labrador lounging in the doorway of his extravagant Althorp home as he confirmed the sad news.

"Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles lost his dog last year

The father-of-seven added: "Everyone at Althorp loved Otis - several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same, without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."

In response, one follower shared: "I'm so sorry Charles. I'm sure he had a wonderful life with you. I have two elderly dogs and am dreading the day coming when we have to say goodbye as I haven't experienced it before. Sending a big virtual hug to you."