Mia and Lena Tindall make adorable royal bridesmaids at Stephanie Phillips' wedding The quartet look so sweet

Mia and Lena Tindall were pictured alongside Isla and Savannah Phillips looking adorable on Saturday as they stepped out to be bridesmaids for Princess Anne's ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips' daughter Stephanie Phillips, 24.

The quartet looked cuter than ever at the glamorous wedding which, according to the Mail Online, took place at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, Gloucestershire and saw the group dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

Savannah, 11, looked so grown up at the event as she donned a more mature, pale blue, capped sleeve gown for the special day, while Isla, ten, Mia, eight, Lena, four, donned beautiful white lace gowns with a full-length sleeve.

The trio in white also wore an elegant blue ribbon around the waist of their gowns which matched their stunning pale blue hair accessories.

The girls looked beautiful © Mark Stewart

Unlike Savannah who had her gorgeous blonde locks wrapped in a updo, the younger girls wore their beautiful tresses in a half-up style.

The bridesmaids were spectacular © Mark Stewart

Princess Anne's family put on a united front for the nuptials and she was pictured looking fabulous in a beige and white checked dress whilst chatting lovingly to her grandchildren.

Autumn Phillips was also captured on the day giving Mia a big heartfelt hug while wearing a fabulous purple floral summer dress and vibrant matching purple fascinator.

Princess Anne was a vision © Mark Stewart

Zara Tindall, who attended with husband Mike Tindall, beamed at the gorgeous girls on the day and matched their blue aesthetic with an elegant lace mini-dress which boasted a pie-crust neckline, button down bodice and featured statement bishop's sleeves.

Autumn Phillips greeted her niece Mia © Mark Stewart

The equestrian paired the ensemble with a fabulous blue fascinator and nude pointed stilettos and carried a stylish matching blue clutch bag.

According to the Mail, the Princess Royal watched ex-husband, Mark Phillips, walk his daughter down the aisle.

Beautiful bride Stephanie married William Hosier © Mark Stewart

Stephanie is Mark's daughter from his second marriage to Hawaiian equestrian Sandy Pflueger.

The beautiful bride grew up very close to her half-siblings Zara and Peter Phillips at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate where Mark, 73, continued to live after the pair divorced in 1992.

