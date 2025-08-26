Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle forced to clarify her Sussex name change - months after Mindy Kaling controversy
The Duchess of Sussex has given a brand-new interview on the launch of season two of her With Love, Meghan Netflix show – and her name change is a hot topic

Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle, 44, has been interviewed by Emily Chang for The Circuit to coincide with the launch of season two of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. No topic was off limits while the ladies sat down to eat smash burgers and chat, and Emily even asked for clarification on Meghan's new name, after it caused a stir in series one when Mindy Kaling got scalded for calling her "Markle" still. Here's what Meghan has said about her new name and what's actually written on her passport…

Emily asked point blank for clarification on what Meghan's name is and what her passport says. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking sideaways with windswept hair in red dress© Getty
Meghan has explained what happened to her surname when she got married

"When I got married, I changed my name. It's a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct," Meghan began. Referring to how a last name works when you are royal.

She also admitted that as an American she's "so confused" about how the royal naming conventions work. "It's a dukedom," Meghan clarified, and Emily confessed it was the first time she had even heard that term. Meghan went on to say: "My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name. It's the name that we share with our children, but yes since we've been married, that's what I've been called."

Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms© Instagram
The family share a surname

The Mindy Kaling exchange

When Mindy Kaling, 45, appeared on Meghan's show (season one) she casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the former actress was quick to correct her.

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Kaling with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

Appearing Thursday's edition of The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the awkward moment, that subsequently went viral, asking Mindy what the experience was like for her.

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it," she said. 

The history of royal surnames

 Royal surnames only came into existence after 1917. Before then, members of the British royal family would employ the name of the house or dynasty to which they belonged, such as Hanover - i.e., Queen Victoria of the House of Hanover.

So, what's the situation now? "Members of the Royal Family can be known both by the name of the Royal house, and by a surname, which are not always the same," the official royal website reads. "And often they do not use a surname at all," it also explains.

Princess Kate’s firm parenting rule for George, Charlotte and Louis revealed© Getty
Princess Kate’s children use the Wales surname

 While Harry and Meghan's children have Sussex as a surname, Prince William's children are using Wales as a surname, which is the same one William and Harry went by when they were at school. 

Is your surname royal?

MyHeritage has compiled a new list identifying 35 surnames with historical ties to royal families and aristocratic houses across Britain and Europe.

Here are the top 10: 

Stuart (Stewart)

Spencer

Plantagenet

Lancaster

York

Tudor

Savoy (Savoia, Savoie)

de Medici (Medici)

Capet

Valois (de Valois)

Click through to discover more surnames that could mean you're linked to royalty.

