Princess Diana's astrologer predicts Queen Camilla will 'step back' as role changes in 2026

The Queen's royal role is being "rewritten" and next year will see a shift in her duties, celebrity astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie said: "She will feel a big shift with Pluto's presence on the relationship angle of her chart.

"The dynamics of her relationship with Charles as a King and husband, and the requirements of being Queen, are being rewritten this year."

Debbie added: "Her role will be clearly defined from April onwards with a firm strategy in place. She will step back from duties that the younger royals could perform."

However, Debbie, who was a close friend of Diana, Princess of Wales, stressed that the 78-year-old Queen will still remain "a powerful force".

She has a knack for balancing her personal and private affairs, which she will continue to do in 2026. "Camilla's own priorities and her personal needs for time and space become clearly visible in May and again over the Autumn period. In July both she and the King put on a strong centre-stage royal show. Yet October requires time for self-care and greater retreat."

King Charles' 2026

Debbie also shared her view on the King's upcoming year, noting that the next 12 months will generally "mark a turning point in the dynamics between King, country and Queen".

© Getty Images The King and Queen celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2025

"2026 places Pluto, the powerful planet of transition and transformation, onto the marriage and relationship angle of King Charles's chart," she said. "Interestingly, this rare alignment (only every 248 years) will also be the big theme in Queen Camilla's year ahead too.

"The astrological 'Descendant' angle is where the person's most important relationships are constellated. Both with a significant other and also with the public."

Ending the year

The King and Queen are closing the year in Sandringham, Norfolk, where they hosted Christmas for their extended family. The couple sent out their Christmas cards earlier in December, choosing a photo taken on their 20th wedding anniversary to feature on the inside.

The couple were pictured in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador's residence in Rome, where they were spending their anniversary during a state visit to Italy.