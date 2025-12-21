Duchess Sophie caught up in name mishap in live TV moment we nearly missed

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance in a video message played during the Strictly Come Dancing live final on 20 December, but there was one detail which has caused a stir among royal fans.

Duchess Sophie, 60, took part in a pre-recorded video which praised the inclusivity of the ballroom and Latin dance competition. During a piece to camera, the royal referenced model Ellie Goldstein, who was knocked out of the competition in week six, having been the first contestant with Down syndrome, saying: "I'm Patron of MENCAP and Ellie is one of our amazing supporters. She has dispelled quite a number of perceptions of people with learning disabilities."

© Getty Images Sophie made an appearance during the Strictly final in a pre-recorded video

However, while she spoke Sophie's name appeared on screen as "Sophie Wessex, HRH Duchess of Edinburgh", alarming royal fans who took to social media to highlight that the royal no longer uses the "Wessex" part of her name.

What is Sophie's correct name?

Upon her marriage to Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie became the Countess of Wessex. Upon the coronation of King Charles in May 2023, she became the Duchess of Edinburgh. During her time as the Countess of Wessex, Sophie was colloquially referred to as "Sophie Wessex". However, upon her title change in 2023, "Wessex" has been dropped entirely from her name.

© Getty Sophie became the Countess of Wessex upon marrying Edward

It is likely that this was an accidental oversight in the production of the pre-recorded clip which featured on the show's anticipated final on Saturday night.

A second royal nod during Strictly final

Sophie, who is a patron of MENCAP, a UK charity that supports people with learning disabilities, wasn't the only royal to feature in the live Strictly final. To mark Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's last final (the presenting duo announced in October that they would be stepping down from their roles at the end of the 2025 series), the pair received a royal send-off from Queen Camilla.

Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood read a letter penned by the royal Strictly fan, which read: "'Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just want to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla paid tribute to Tess and Claudia upon their departure

© BBC Studios/Guy Levy Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly presented their final Strictly show

"The warmth, compassion, and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other have been at the heart of the show's success.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fabulous. I wish you both every success in wherever life's journey takes you next, but as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing, keep dancing."

Who won Strictly 2025?

The two royal appearances came before the 2025 winners were announced. Former Lioness Karen Carney lifted the glitterball alongside her professional partner, Carlos Gu. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! prior to their victory, Karen told us of her time on the show: "It's by far the happiest I've ever been, I've smiled like I've never smiled before, and I'm forever grateful to the show and to Carlos [Gu – her professional partner] for that.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Karen and Carlos won Strictly 2025

"When we dance, I feel like I have a responsibility to give everyone a smile, because I know when I was sat on the sofa, it's helped me," Karen added. "I believe I have that responsibility to give that back to everyone at home."