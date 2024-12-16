Princess Anne quietly releases Christmas card with Sir Tim Laurence

The Princess Royal's Christmas card quietly emerged just days after she celebrated her wedding anniversary.

The photograph was shared by the Reliant Motor Club – of which Princess Anne is an honorary member – on their Facebook page.

The message inside read: "With best wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year, from Anne."

The card featured an image of the Princess with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, taken on Garter Day back in June.

© Reliant Motor Club / Facebook Princess Anne's 2024 Christmas card

The couple are pictured riding in a carriage after the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, with Anne wearing her dark blue velvet Garter robes, with white gloves and a Tudor-style hat with white plumed Ostrich feathers, while Sir Tim is dressed smartly in a morning suit and a top hat.

The Princess Royal was appointed as a member of the Order of the Garter in 1994, but she insisted on being installed as a knight like her brother, Charles, rather than a lady.

Anne marked her 32nd wedding anniversary with Sir Tim on 12 December, but it was business as usual for the Princess Royal as she carried out engagements in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The couple tied the knot at Crathie Kirk near the royal family's Scottish estate Balmoral in 1992, as the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.

Anne was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1992, with whom she shares her children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The Princess Royal has five grandchildren – Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

© Getty Princess Anne with granddaughters, Isla, Mia and Savannah in 2019

The family is expected to gather in Sandringham for Christmas with the King and Queen, as is tradition.

Anne, who carries out hundreds of engagements every year, usually tops the hardest working royal list.

© Getty Anne and Sir Tim are expected to join the King for Christmas in Norfolk

Before the royals take a break from their public duties for the festive holidays, the Princess will attend the London International Horse Show at ExCel London on Wednesday.

And so far, Anne is set to be the first member of the royal family to resume her duties in 2025, as she's scheduled to attend the Oxford Farming Conference on 9 January.

The King and Queen shared their Christmas card earlier this month – a portrait taken by photographer Millie Pilkington in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in April to mark one year since the coronation.

