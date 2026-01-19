Harry deserves paid security – not just because he's royal

Prince Harry returned to the UK on Monday for his trial against Associated Newspapers Limited – but every time he comes back to his homeland he faces uncertainty over whether he will receive paid security.

As a military veteran who served two tours of duty on the front-line in Afghanistan, the King's second son has had direct threats made against him. Those threats didn't vanish when he stepped back from royal duties, moving to the US with his wife Meghan and their son Archie in 2020, and going on to welcome their daughter Lilibet in 2021.

Since quitting as a working royal, Harry no longer receives automatic, 24-hour, taxpayer-funded armed protection from Scotland Yard when in Britain.

Instead, he must request Metropolitan Police officers through the Home Office on a case-by-case basis. Like other visiting VIPs, his security is judged according to risk. There are no guarantees. The difference is significant. Scotland Yard works alongside MI5, with access to real-time intelligence and advance threat assessments.

Harry's private security team operates without this crucial information network. Court documents have revealed specific concerns: a stalker has been tracked to his location, and online extremist chatter continues. Critics argue Harry chose to step back from royal life – and knew the consequences.

His 'unique' situation

But Harry didn't choose to be born sixth in line to the throne, or to inherit the fame and unwanted attention that comes with it.

Unlike other veterans, Harry remains a named target. His decision to publish details about his Afghanistan service in his memoir Spare certainly didn't help.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Harry served two tours of duty on the front-line in Afghanistan

Currently, Harry receives case-by-case approval for protection when in the UK. He argues it is not enough, and he still doesn't feel safe bringing his family back to Britain.

That is why Harry challenged RAVEC – the Royal and VIP Executive Committee – through the courts. When he lost the case, he made a direct appeal to the Home Secretary.

As King Charles cannot be seen to interfere with an independent security committee, no matter his personal wishes that remain unknown. As a result, he cannot build a relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie, who is five, and Princess Lilibet, just three.

Meghan, meanwhile, has not returned to Britain since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. There has been talk that she may join her husband for a pre-Invictus one-year-to-go event in Birmingham this summer. It's a significant event for the Sussexes and Meghan likes to support her husband when she can, but the decision over security will be a deciding factor.

It's clear the King would like to see his grandchildren and if Harry brings the children, then Meghan would want to be there too. But it seems she will not return to the UK until the security guarantees Harry is seeking are in place.

In 2023, Harry published a written witness statement to the High Court, saying: ''The UK is my home. It is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live in the US.

''That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way.''

© Getty Images for W+P Meghan will not return to the UK until Harry’s security is in place

'Wrong' not to give Harry security

Former senior Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe MVO, who was once in charge of Diana's security as well as William and Harry's, has shifted his position on the matter:

''Given where we sit politically at the moment, and the publicity over the past few years, plus the fact his father is not in the best of health, it would be wrong not to give him full Scotland Yard protection.

''The fall-out would be huge if anything were to go wrong.''

Inspector Wharfe added: ''A full security package is justified now rather than relying on liaison arrangements that do not allow proper access. I have changed my view from when he first left for California because of the current volatile state of the world.''

© Getty Images Ken Wharfe (right) says it would be ''wrong'' not to give Harry back his protection

History offers a sobering lesson. If Diana had retained Scotland Yard protection, she would likely be alive today. When the stakes involve someone's life, perhaps ''probably fine'' should not be good enough.

Somewhere between duty and family, between protocol and common sense, there must be a solution that satisfies everyone and allows the royal family at least a chance to heal.

The latest updates

Earlier this month, there were claims that Harry has won the right to armed police protection while in the UK. The Home Office has reportedly had a change of heart, and a decision will be announced ''within weeks'', according to the Mail on Sunday.

''It's now a formality,'' a source close to the Sussexes is said to have told the newspaper. ''Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry.''

However, a source close to Harry told HELLO!: ''That's great, but we haven't been told that, and we're not taking anything for granted. Institutional forces could still intervene to scupper it.''

Only time will tell whether Harry's security really has been handed back for good.

