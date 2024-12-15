Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg shares emotional wedding picture

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Flora Vesterberg, has shared an emotional picture from her marriage blessing to mark her milestone 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter uploaded a stunning black-and-white picture from her big day. The snapshot showed Flora beaming as she gracefully glided down a set of stairs while holding a bridal bouquet.

She looked angelic dressed in a lace Phillipa Lepley wedding dress complete with delicate floral details and sheer long sleeves. For a touch of sparkle, she rounded off her look with the Ogilvy tiara.

In her caption, Flora reflected on the biggest highlight of the past decade - tying the knot with her beau Timothy. "As I turn 30 today, I feel immensely grateful for the blessings of the last decade," she wrote.

"My highlight was undoubtedly marrying my beloved Timothy and beginning our lives in London and Stockholm. Our heavenly families and friends are so valued for all of their love and support."

Flora's friends and family quickly inundated the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "Happy 30th birthday Flora. Have a wonderful day," while a second noted: "What a pretty photograph," and a third chimed in: "Happiest of birthdays to you!"

Flora and Swedish financier Timothy wed at St James's Palace back in 2020. A year later, they had a marriage blessing which was attended by the likes of Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

The couple celebrated with a low-key ceremony on 26 September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Flora looked every inch the beautiful bride in a stunning long-sleeved gown by Emilia Wickstead. She accessorised with diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to her grandmother, Princess Alexandra.

"The wedding ceremony was a very emotional and intimate experience that Timothy and I both feel incredibly grateful for," Flora previously told Vogue Scandinavia.

Reflecting on her second outfit worn in 2021, Flora also told the publication: "With my grandmother's tiara as the reference, I worked with British couturier Phillipa Lepley to bring floral motifs of orchids, stephanotis, and jasmine as well as pearls into the embroidery of my wedding dress and veil.

"It was a pleasure to work with Phillipa. She thoughtfully interwove my references and involved me in the design process."

Who is Flora Vesterberg?

Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) is the granddaughter of the late Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, making her a third cousin of King Charles III and a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She is an art historian and broadcaster who specialises in modern and contemporary art. Flora studied Art History at Bristol before later obtaining a master's degree from The Courtauld Institute of Art.