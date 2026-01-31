The biggest royal moments of the week: a star-studded premiere, outdoor excursions and national celebrations

It's been another busy week for the European royals, rounding off what has been a jam-packed start to the year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hollywood at special film-related events, which showcase causes close to the royal pair's hearts.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales took on their own engagements, with Princess Kate getting out and about in Yorkshire and Prince William taking time for a much-loved hobby.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best royal moments of the week…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Hollywood meets royalty at Windsor Castle King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a star-studded premiere at Windsor Castle for his new Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, welcoming A-list talent including Kate Winslet, Stanley Tucci and Dame Judi Dench. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance, showing their support for the King's latest venture. Click here to read what the stars had to say about the King's documentary.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Camilla's cinematic evening Queen Camilla mingled with more stars this week as she attended a special screening of Hamnet with some of the cast and crew. Among those present was actor Joe Alwyn, who plays Bartholomew in the adaptation of the Maggie O'Farrell book. The two had a conversation before the screening, in which the Queen praised the success of the film. Click here to read what Camilla revealed about her daughter's reaction to the Oscar-nominated film.

3/ 7 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate braves the elements The Princess of Wales didn't let Storm Chandra get in the way of her engagements! Kate bravely battled the poor conditions to take a guided walk in the Peak District after a day of charity engagements in Yorkshire. There was one moment in particular that captured the hearts of royal fans - click here to find out what it was.

4/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images King Charles's surprise appearance King Charles surprised runners at the Sandringham parkrun, standing beside the course and encouraging those participating. He stood with Sarah Byatt, one of the marshals, who held a sign reading: “Yes!!! That really was His Majesty the King on your first lap!” The visit had a special significance for the monarch – click here to find out what it was.

5/ 7 © AFP via Getty Images A night at the football Prince William is known for his steadfast commitment to charities - but this week, he was able to support a different cause close to his heart. The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands at Birmingham's Villa Park to watch his favoured team play against Salzburg FC in the Europa League. William seemed to go through the full range of emotions during the tense match, but was ultimately able to celebrate as Aston Villa took a 3-2 victory.

6/ 7 © Getty Queen Mary blends sentiment and style on state visit Queen Mary and King Frederik have been busy with engagements abroad this week, attending state banquets in Estonia and Lithuania. Queen Mary’s fashion choices for the occasions blended sentiment, sustainability and style, with the royal choosing pieces from her collection that hold special meaning - tap here to read more about the significance of each.



7/ 7 © Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene honour Monaco’s patron saint Prince Albert and Princess Charlene stepped out this week to mark an important moment in Monaco's national calendar. The principality honoured its patron saint, Sainte Dévote, across two days. The royal couple were present at celebrations, which included the ceremonial burning of a boat and a Pontifical Mass at Monaco Cathedral. Princess Charlene looked effortlessly elegant – you can read more about her celebration style here.

Join us next time for more of our favourite royal moments!