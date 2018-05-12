All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid

...
All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid
You're reading

All the adorable times Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been pageboy and bridesmaid

1/12
Next

Why Princess Anne doesn't shake hands with members of the public
princess charlotte finger in mouth bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images

It's nearly time for the second royal wedding of the year. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are preparing to say "I do" in just over two weeks, and as we look ahead to the big day, we can't wait for one of our favourite parts of the nuptials – the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys. It's not yet known who will make up the young bridal party, but rumour has it Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be resuming their roles.

Prince William and Kate's elder children are already pros, having accompanied the bride up the aisle not once, but three times already. George, five, and Charlotte, three, made their wedding debuts at auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, and almost exactly one year later, they took up the roles again for Prince Harry and Meghan's big day.

Last weekend saw the tiny royals involved in Sophie Carter's wedding; Sophie is a close friend of Kate, and Princess Charlotte's godmother.

Let's take a look at some of the royals' cutest wedding moments…

pippa middleton kiss wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

George and Charlotte got all dressed up for Pippa Middleton's wedding in Berkshire in 2017. And while the bride looked stunning in her Giles Deacon dress, her little helpers were definitely in danger of stealing the show.

princess charlotte licking bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte might look like a mini Princess in her flowing white frock and pretty flower garland, but this moment was so sweet. While mum Kate tries to direct her children into the car to head to sister Pippa's wedding reception, her daughter decides it's time to start licking the confetti basket – priceless!

prince george leading pageboys
Photo: © Getty Images

Such a gorgeous photo. Princess Charlotte is bringing up the rear of the pageboy and bridesmaid group, holding mum Kate's hand as she walks out of the church ahead of her now married aunt, Pippa. But there's no denying who's in charge here! Prince George takes centre stage and looks incredibly serious as he puts his hand into his basket, ready to sprinkle petals on the ground.

prince george in wedding car
Photo: © Getty Images

Whether he's peering out of aeroplanes or popping his head up to peek through a window, Prince George is always creating amazing picture moments for the hopeful photographers. Having just popped into the car here, to zoom off to his auntie's wedding reception, the sometimes reluctant royal waves a hand to the gathered press.

princess charlotte sticking out tongue royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

And Princess Charlotte seems to have taken after her big brother George with her cheeky antics! Here she is arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, smiling and waving to wellwishers and even sticking her tongue out. 

princess charlotte sneezing royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

After the ceremony, the little girl showed off her impeccable manners as she covered her mouth after sneezing.

prince george and prince william at royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

We loved Prince George's twinning moment with dad William. The youngster wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals uniform which Princes Harry and William donned for the special day.

kate middleton and kids at royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

George looked a little weary after the royal wedding. We can't blame him - the young royal had been on his best behaviour for hours beforehand!

prince george at sophie carter wedding

The future King looked a lot perkier at the wedding of his mum's friend, Sophie Carter. George pretended to march like a solder, swinging his arms back and forth while an amused Charlotte watched from behind. 

prince george and kate middleton at sophie carter wedding

The little boy certainly kept his mum entertained!

princess charlotte and sophie carter at royal wedding

The royals are rarely pictured in the arms of anyone apart from their parents, but here Charlotte is held by the bride and her godmother, Sophie Carter. Sophie, who married in September 2018 in Norfolk, is close pals with the Duchess of Cambridge

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries