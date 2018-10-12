21 best moments from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

The newlyweds looked loved-up and happy as they left their afternoon wedding reception at Windsor Castle together on Friday. Eugenie and Jack drove out of the crowds in a classic car, and could be spotted smiling to the cameras before making their way to rest and change ahead the big party, which will be hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
HELLO! can exclusively reveal that proud father-of-the-bride, Prince Andrew, had guests in stitches with his light-hearted and moving speech. A guest at the reception revealed: "Prince Andrew gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there was some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs.
"He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work. The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person."
The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech".
They were all served canapes before leaving with maroon tote bags which was emblazoned with intertwined initials and the wedding date. They were also served wedding cake, which was decorated in autumnal orange leaves and dark green ivy sugar work. The five-tier centrepiece, created by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, was made of layers of red velvet and chocolate, was covered in white icing and features the bride and groom's initials E and J in golden monograms around the base. Later on in the day, wedding guests will enjoy a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew.