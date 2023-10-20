Princess Eugenie lets slip inside joke with husband Jack Brooksbank on wedding day

Princess Eugenie has opened up about a special inside joke she had with Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in October 2018.

During an appearance on Kate Thornton's podcast White Wine Question Time, Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked back through her Instagram posts, including her recent wedding anniversary video put together by Andrew Gemmell. She marked five years of marriage by posting several behind-the-scenes clips of their big day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle alongside the song You've Got The Love by Florence + The Machine.

WATCH: Inside Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's love story

"That was our first dance, You've Got The Love, and it's because when we first started dating – so Jack and I have been together for 13 years – we used to sing 'Euge got the love' not 'you've got the love,'" she laughed, adding: "Nobody knows that, that's a real big nugget!"

She went on to describe her wedding day as "insane" and "amazing." Gushing about her husband, she added: "Jack is the greatest human. We just love each other, we've been together for so long. It was just such a special moment and I loved every second of it."

How did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank meet?

Eugenie and businessman Jack met while on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010, aged just 20 and 24 respectively. The royal has never shared any photos from the trip, but she confessed: "It was the best week ever."

How did Jack Brooksbank propose to Princess Eugenie?

© Jonathan Brady/Pa/Shutterstock Princess Eugenie's engagement ring features a rare stone

They kept their relationship largely private until announcing their engagement in January 2018. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

He proposed on New Year’s Day in 2018 with a very rare padparadscha sapphire that boasts a beautiful pinkish-orange glow surrounded by diamonds. The cluster ring bore several similarities to the one owned by Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are parents to August and Ernest

Eugenie – who is now a doting mother to sons August and Ernest – told TV presenter Matt Baker that she had cried during the "incredible moment".

She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said. 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way."

When did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank get married?

© Pool/Max Mumby The royal bride opened up about her "amazing" wedding day in White Wine Question Time

On their wedding day on 12 October 2018, Princess Eugenie wore a beautiful Peter Pilotto wedding dress with an open back to show off her scoliosis scars, alongside a diamond and emerald tiara from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. She later changed into a Zac Posen blush gown inspired by Grace Kelly's beautiful dress in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wore a blush pink second wedding dress

While Andrea Bocelli sang Ave Maria and Panis Angelicus during the couple's wedding ceremony, little was known about their private reception, aside from reports that Robbie Williams performed some of his hits including Angels.

DISCOVER: 10 royal weddings with unexpected songs: Princess Kate's first dance, Princess Eugenie's A-lister & more